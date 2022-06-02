Falz Shares Tracklist & Album Art For His Upcoming Album “Bahd”

Falz took to social media to reveal a tracklist and album cover art for his fifth studio album, “Bahd,” which is set to be released on June 9, 2022.

The 12-track album will feature Tiwa Savage, Chiké, The Cavemen, Timaya, Boy Spyce, L.A.X, and BNXN.

Falz piqued the interest of music fans with his mini-documentary series which introduced the idea behind the album title, the tracks, the featured artists and producers. You can catch up on it here.