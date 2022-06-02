Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses the Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Saga

Jada Pinkett Smith has addressed the Will Smith and Chris Rock saga at the Oscars in the newest episode of her Facebook Watch show, “Red Table Talk.”

“This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is,” she said in the first few minutes of the episode dedicated to alopecia areata, the hair loss disorder that affects her and millions of others.

“Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile,” she continued. “The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that keeps figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow, and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris talked about how important it is to give people with alopecia a voice and a chance to tell their stories in the new episode. They were then joined by the mother of a 12-year-old girl, Rio Allred, who was bullied because of her hair loss and committed suicide, as well as a lady who worked in the hair industry for more than a decade and former NBA player Charlie Villanueva, who talked about their alopecia experiences, and a top hair surgeon explained the many types of alopecia.

Watch the episode below: