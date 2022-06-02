Moet Abebe Signs New Management Deal with DSE Africa

Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Moet Abebe‘s career is still thriving.

The Radio Goddess and presenter has inked a management deal with DSE Africa. This partnership brilliantly represents a new rave, dipping into the African entertainment culture of this decade, a significant epoch that has inspired creatives like Moet Abebe today.

DSE Africa is a talent and event management business that manages African talent and is renowned as a powerful brand leader in the entertainment industry internationally. DSE serves as the talent management body for iconic stars in the industry such as Teni the Entertainer, Kidakudz, Tolani Baj, Ajebutter22, Major Bangz, Ojay Arts, and a host of others in the lifestyle industry, with the vision to effectively breakout and sustain the best African talents locally and internationally and establish them as global brands.

Speaking on the signing, Moet Abebe stated. “I’m very excited to take my career and brand to the next level and I trust DSE Africa to assist in achieving this.”

Moet’s originality, bold style, and confident outlook have helped her preserve her brand positioning, resulting in her recurring collaboration with both global and reputable local brands.

Taking this new step with DSE, Moet has earned the title “The Goddess of African Entertainment.”

Credits:

Photo: @aanumacaulay
MUA: @karenstouch
Hair: @gloradiance
Dress/Styling: @2207bytbally
Swimsuit: @zaynabsaphirng
Suit: @janbyjan_
Video: @_thelawani
PR: @encoremedia_pr

