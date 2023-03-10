“Thank you for the amazing memories” – Moet Abebe Calls Time On Her Journey With Soundcity

OAP Laura Monyeazo Abebe popularly known as Moet Abebe has announced that she has called time on her journey with lifestyle and music channel Soundcity.

The versatile entertainer made the reveal on her official Instagram handle. She wrote:

“Today is a fairly bitter sweet day… my last day on Radio & TV for a brand that has been a part of my growth & my life for little over a decade…. it has been absolutely amazing building my brand with the support of @soundcity985fm @soundcityafrica…

Thank you for the amazing memories and lessons I’ve learnt over the years and major thanks to my Boss & Mentor @tajadepetu -…, I shall treasure all the milestones I achieved with every colleague of mine who have now become family… ”

See post below: