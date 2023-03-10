Connect with us

News Scoop

“Thank you for the amazing memories” - Moet Abebe Calls Time On Her Journey With Soundcity

Career News Promotions

Boost Your Business Success: Register to Attend the 2023 360 Woman Enterprise Summit

News

INEC Confirms Rescheduling of Guber & State Assembly Polls

News

Multiple Reports claim INEC has Postponed Saturday’s Guber Election

Inspired News

Real Warri Pikin Supports 20 Women Entrepreneurs with Grants on IWD 2023

Career Events News Promotions

FMN Price For Innovation 2.0 recognizes and rewards Local Businesses with 10 Million Naira in Cash prizes

News Sweet Spot

Isha Sesay is a Mom!

News Scoop

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour talks Governorship Ambition & Plans for Lagos on “New Age Aspirants” | Watch

News

Old Naira Notes to Remain in Circulation till December 31st - Supreme Court

News

What Peter Obi Said in His Press Conference

News

“Thank you for the amazing memories” – Moet Abebe Calls Time On Her Journey With Soundcity

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

Moet Abebe

OAP Laura Monyeazo Abebe popularly known as Moet Abebe has announced that she has called time on her journey with lifestyle and music channel Soundcity.

The versatile entertainer made the reveal on her official Instagram handle. She wrote:

“Today is a fairly bitter sweet day… my last day on Radio & TV for a brand that has been a part of my growth & my life for little over a decade…. it has been absolutely amazing building my brand with the support of @soundcity985fm @soundcityafrica…

Thank you for the amazing memories and lessons I’ve learnt over the years and major thanks to my Boss & Mentor @tajadepetu -…, I shall treasure all the milestones I achieved with every colleague of mine who have now become family… ”

See post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moet Abebe (@moetabebe)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

BN Book Review: An Ordinary Wonder by Buki Papillon | Review by E.B. Ayo

Smart Emmanuel: Tips on Building a Profitable Business

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: Here’s How You Can Start Living Your Life for Yourself

Morolake Dairo: Before Buying That Aso-Ebi, Consider Your Pocket

#InternationalWomensDay2023: DigitALL Means Everyone
css.php