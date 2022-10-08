Connect with us

Events Scoop

Here’s How Some of Your Faves Turned Up for Don Jazzy | #PicoloLivesOn

Events

Ronaldthe7th launches a Premium Beauty Lounge in the City of Abuja

Events

Henkel Nigeria Hosts a WAW-Themed party for the BBNaija Season 7 Level Up Housemates

Events

Samsung Nigeria Launches Galaxy A04s Codenamed ‘The Eagle’

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

#BlackShinesBrightest: Guinness celebrated the Extraordinary Female Athletes who represented Nigeriain Recent Championships

Career Events

And the Winners of the 2022 AWIEF Awards are… Martha Alade, Lumbie Mlambo & Sahar Salama

Events Living

#HowWeSA: Mary Edoro enjoyed the Soft Life, Beautiful Culture & Delectable Cuisine in Johannesburg courtesy of SA Tourism | Here's How It Went

Events

Kanekalon holds its Hair and Braids Festival to Change the Narrative Surrounding Hairdressers and Hairstylists

Events Music Scoop

Tems, Wizkid & CKay Among Top Winners at BMI London Awards

Events

Here’s How Some of Your Faves Turned Up for Don Jazzy | #PicoloLivesOn

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Don Jazzy laid his mum to rest in a spectacular ceremony in Lagos on Friday, October 7.

Banky W, Obi Cubana, Diana Eneje, Moet Abebe, Sydney Talker, Toke Makinwa, Diiadem, Esther Agunbiade, Maria Chike, Do2dtun and more turned up for the reception.

See the photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mavin Records (@mavinrecords)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SEYE BANKS 🦜 (@sheyebanks)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Do2dtun ® (@do2dtun)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Do2dtun ® (@do2dtun)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nosa Rex (@babarex0)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damilola Adegbite (@adedamee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damilola Adegbite (@adedamee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wofai (@wofaifada)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erica Ngozi Nlewedim (@ericanlewedim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maria Chike (@mariachikebenjamin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HRM Amarachi Amusi 👑 (@ashmusy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Agunbiade Esther (@esther_biade)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

The Many Ways Nigerians Express “Omo”

You’ve Got to Read Omilola Oshikoya’s Letter to Her Husband, John Olugbenga Oshikoya, on his 50th Birthday

With “Anikulapo” Kunle Afolayan Stretches his Creative Range

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Kaitlin Akwada: Ever Thought of Romanticising your Life? These Tips Will Help You
css.php