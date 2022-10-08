Gbemisola & Collins’ Yoruba-Edo Trad Will Have You All Pumped!

It is no news that we are huge fans of love. Our excitement is off the roof as we journey through Gbemisola and Collins’ traditional engagement ceremony. These sweethearts remind us of how beautiful the blend of love and culture can be.

Their love story began In 2015 during a birthday party. Gbemisola had left a striking impression on Collins and that special moment led to their perfect love journey. Fast forward to 2020, Gbemisola received the most pleasant surprise as Collins asked her to be his wife. You guessed right, she said yes!

Now on a journey to forever, their traditional engagement ceremony is all culture and bliss. If you have ever wondered what a Yoruba and Edo wedding will look like, then you are in for a treat. Gbemisola and Collins did not come to play!

Enjoy their traditional engagement photos below:



We love a classy groom! Collins gets set to meet his bride…



It’s time for the ceremony. First, let us take in the beauty of this decor…

Now, let the ceremony begin!



Make way for the groom and his squad!

Here comes the bride…



Now, they’re husband and wife!



You thought that was all? Now let’s get into the Esan culture!

Gbemisola and Collins definitely ate all their trad looks and left no crumbs!

Credits

Bride @immabullnurse

Groom @cuagbor

Planner @ftkkonnect | @webbyftk

Photography @tunjistudio

Videography @malekfotoweddings

Aso oke @Bimmms24

Jewellery @tophertonyjewelry

Monogram & sitting chart @isabellainvitations

Makeup @beautyperfectionmakeover

Hairstylist @dolledbynueye

Bride’s Gele & Bridesmaids’ Makeup @adlollyoflanny

Trad letters @ile_oko_ya

Alaga @alaga_apeke_omooba

Reception Dresses @idiolnupo

Groom’s Second and third outfit @stanlion_clothing

Bride’s Shoes @renecaovilla

Groom’s shoes @loluesq

Robes @nkeomabyivylivy

Catering @puffnstuffcatering

Illustration @temikdart

Asoebi @thefabricroomng

BTS @webbyftk

DJ @claudedimartian

Sax @princeofghana

Cake @thecakegirl

Welcome sign/Table signs/Food signs @lynny_c