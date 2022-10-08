Gbemisola & Collins’ Yoruba-Edo Trad Will Have You All Pumped!

Connect with us

It is no news that we are huge fans of love. Our excitement is off the roof as we journey through Gbemisola and Collins’ traditional engagement ceremony. These sweethearts remind us of how beautiful the blend of love and culture can be.

Their love story began In 2015 during a birthday party. Gbemisola had left a striking impression on Collins and that special moment led to their perfect love journey. Fast forward to 2020, Gbemisola received the most pleasant surprise as Collins asked her to be his wife. You guessed right, she said yes!

Now on a journey to forever, their traditional engagement ceremony is all culture and bliss. If you have ever wondered what a Yoruba and Edo wedding will look like, then you are in for a treat. Gbemisola and Collins did not come to play!

Enjoy their traditional engagement photos below:


We love a classy groom! Collins gets set to meet his bride…


It’s time for the ceremony. First, let us take in the beauty of this decor…

Now, let the ceremony begin!


Make way for the groom and his squad!

Here comes the bride…


Now, they’re husband and wife!


You thought that was all? Now let’s get into the Esan culture!

 

Gbemisola and Collins definitely ate all their trad looks and left no crumbs!

 

Credits 

Bride @immabullnurse
Groom @cuagbor
Planner @ftkkonnect | @webbyftk
Photography @tunjistudio
Videography @malekfotoweddings
Aso oke @Bimmms24
Jewellery @tophertonyjewelry
Monogram & sitting chart @isabellainvitations
Makeup @beautyperfectionmakeover
Hairstylist @dolledbynueye
Bride’s Gele & Bridesmaids’ Makeup @adlollyoflanny
Trad letters @ile_oko_ya
Alaga @alaga_apeke_omooba
Reception Dresses @idiolnupo
Groom’s Second and third outfit @stanlion_clothing
Bride’s Shoes @renecaovilla
Groom’s shoes @loluesq
Robes @nkeomabyivylivy
Catering @puffnstuffcatering
Illustration @temikdart
Asoebi @thefabricroomng
BTS @webbyftk
DJ @claudedimartian
Sax @princeofghana
Cake @thecakegirl
Welcome sign/Table signs/Food signs @lynny_c

