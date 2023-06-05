Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Moet Abebe shares her journey of overcoming low self-esteem & embracing self-love on #WithChude

BN TV Events Living

Weight Loss & Nutritionist Expert AskDamz Reveals the Role of Nutrition for 'A Better You' | Watch

BN TV Living Music

Tayo Aina Spent 24 Hours with Davido & Here’s What They Were Up To

BN TV

Hermes & Adesewa discuss Rich & Pretty Privilege on “BTS Reality Show”

BN TV Living

Dolapo Grey Shares Her Pocket-Friendly Stew Recipe

BN TV

Toke Makinwa Swaps Seats With Jeffery Isesele on “Toke Moments”

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Sola Allyson - Irin Ayanmo

BN TV Living

This is How to Make Ghanaian Hot Chilli Sauce 'Shito'

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Sheila Receives Bad News about the Funding for Y-Hub in Episode 2 of “MTV Shuga Naija” Season 5 | Watch

BN TV

Beauty Tukura talks about Her AMVCA Win, Reality TV, & More on "Me, Her & Everything Else"

BN TV

Moet Abebe shares her journey of overcoming low self-esteem & embracing self-love on #WithChude

Avatar photo

Published

6 mins ago

 on

Media personality and actress Moet Abebe is Chude Jideonwo’s guest on this episode of his popular podcast show #WithChude.

Moet Abebe opens up about surviving an abusive relationship, her reservations about marriage, dealing with low self-esteem, loving herself, and the importance of positive affirmations.

Watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

Head over to watch.withchude.com to watch the full interview

You can also listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Advertisement

Star Features

Is Your Mind Eating Junk?

“Work & Life In Italy”: Our New Series with Imo Ekanem Explores the Everyday Lives of African Professionals in Italy

#BNCreativesCorner: Beautiful Nubia is A Musical Conduit of Native Wisdom

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: The Road Seller

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Why Are Mangoes Getting Scarce in The City?
css.php