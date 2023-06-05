BN TV
Moet Abebe shares her journey of overcoming low self-esteem & embracing self-love on #WithChude
Media personality and actress Moet Abebe is Chude Jideonwo’s guest on this episode of his popular podcast show #WithChude.
Moet Abebe opens up about surviving an abusive relationship, her reservations about marriage, dealing with low self-esteem, loving herself, and the importance of positive affirmations.
Watch:
