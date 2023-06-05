Weight Loss & Nutritionist Expert AskDamz Reveals the Role of Nutrition for ‘A Better You’ | Watch

We recently had a conversation with Weight Loss and Nutritionist Expert Adedamola Ladejobi, Founder/CEO of AskDamz, a weight management company, and the Askdamz Wellness Institute, a virtual health and wellness Institute as our first speaker for the “A Better You” IG Live series on BellaNaija Beauty.

The #BNBABetterYou conversation: Understanding Nutrition and How It Affects the Body, featured a discussion on the intricate interplay between our dietary choices and their profound influence on our bodies. With a focus on fostering a deeper comprehension of the vital connection between nutrition and overall wellness, we aimed to empower listeners with valuable insights into the impact of food on our well-being.

Listen to the conversation below.