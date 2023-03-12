Connect with us

Meet the Board Members of Women In Music Nigeria and Their Vision for Equity in the Music Industry

Meet the Board Members of Women In Music Nigeria and Their Vision for Equity in the Music Industry

Meet the women at the forefront of Women in Music Nigeria. An organisation dedicated to women’s advancement, empowerment, and growth in modern music in Nigeria.

These women have come together to move the industry forward by ensuring that women in entertainment are credited and acknowledged for their hard work and dedication.

From executives to artists to managers and much more, they are pushing to change the narrative and create more opportunities for women to rise in their different work areas.

With plans to hold various events and workshops, they join in pursuing gender equality in Nigeria and will hold various sponsorship programmes, workshops, events and much more.

Women In Music Nigeria is one of over 21 chapters across the globe with its parent chapter established in the US in 1985.

Women In Music Nigeria and Women In Music South Africa are currently the only 2 chapters of this organisation in Africa.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Women in Music Nigeria

