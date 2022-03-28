Connect with us

This South African mother & daughter found a way to keep children away from crime and drugs through dance

Applications Are Now Open for the 2022 Africa's Business Heroes Prize Competition

BNStyle Plus Sound: Three Words That Best Describe Boity Thulo - Talented, Trendy, Tasteful

In Loving Memory of Grace Alele-Williams, Here Are 9 Things to Know About Nigeria's First Female Vice Chancellor

Inside the Newly Commissioned Terminal at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos

If You're a Fully Vaccinated Traveller Arriving Nigeria, You'll No Longer Need to take the PCR COVID-19 Test

Our Only Reaction to Swanky Jerry's Stylish Cover for GQ South Africa Is 😍

BBC "Africa Eye" exposes dodgy driving licences & dangerous vehicles on Kenya's killer roads

Togolese journalist & environmental activist Felix Tagba merged sport with environmental protection to start 'Eco-jogging'

Oscars 2022: Chris Rock is Not Filing a Report against Will Smith for Now – LAPD 

Chris Rock and Will Smith

Following an unfortunate event between comedian Chris Rock and actor Will Smith where things got physical, the former has declined to file a police report, the Los Angeles Police Department has said.

On Sunday night during the 94th Oscars ceremony, Chris made a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s shaved head, saying she was to star in part 2 of “G.I Jane”. Jada had previously opened up about dealing with alopecia, which was the reason why she shaved her head.

Will then walked a short distance to the stage, and hit Chris on the face, then went back to his seat where he yelled “Keep my wife’s name our of your f***ing mouth” twice.

Will later won the Best Actor award for his role in “King Richard”. He apologised to everyone in his speech, but did not address Chris.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NBC News (@nbcnews)

In a statement concerning the issue, the LAPD, according to NBC News, said: “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

