Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about her struggle with hair loss in the latest episode of her Facebook chat show, Red Table Talk.

The actress recalled the “terrifying” moment she first noticed she was losing “handfuls of hair” in the shower.

Currently in its third episode, Red Table Talk features Jada, her mother Adrienne Canfield Norris, and daughter Willow Smith, diving deep into a personal topic each week.

Watch