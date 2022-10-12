Scoop
Jada Pinkett-Smith Set To Release A “No Holds Barred” Memoir
Jada Pinkett-Smith will publish her yet-to-be-titled book in 2023 with Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William MorrowGroup at HarperCollins Publishers.
The host of “Red Table Talk” and “Girls Trip” star has been through a lot of hard times in her life and in a number of high-profile events in recent years. Smith’s forthcoming book will provide readers with an insight into her life as an entertainer, a woman, and a human.
“Jada Pinkett Smith chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey — a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power,” read in a press release reported by People.
“With no holds barred, Jada reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore — from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug dealer — followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac, then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood. In crisis at age 40, Jada recounts the excruciating choices she was forced to make to redefine her life in every way.”
In a statement, Carrie Thornton, the vice president and editorial director of Dey Street Books, who worked out the book deal with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), says,
The world has imposed many labels and narratives on Jada Pinkett Smith. This is down to the realities of our media landscape, but also the roles thrust upon women by culture.
At the center of all the speculation and false stories is a woman who, like so many women, has had to reconcile her personhood with the needs of those she loves. This memoir is Jada giving the world her truth, taking readers on a journey from lost girl to woman warrior. It is my great honor to take that journey with her.