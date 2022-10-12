Jada Pinkett-Smith Set To Release A “No Holds Barred” Memoir

Jada Pinkett-Smith will publish her yet-to-be-titled book in 2023 with Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William MorrowGroup at HarperCollins Publishers.

The host of “Red Table Talk” and “Girls Trip” star has been through a lot of hard times in her life and in a number of high-profile events in recent years. Smith’s forthcoming book will provide readers with an insight into her life as an entertainer, a woman, and a human.

“Jada Pinkett Smith chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey — a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power,” read in a press release reported by People.

“With no holds barred, Jada reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore — from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug dealer — followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac, then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood. In crisis at age 40, Jada recounts the excruciating choices she was forced to make to redefine her life in every way.”

In a statement, Carrie Thornton, the vice president and editorial director of Dey Street Books, who worked out the book deal with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), says,