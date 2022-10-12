New Music Coming? DJ Khaled & Burna Boy Spotted Together in the Studio

Award-winning American Disc Jockey, and music producer, DJ Khaled was spotted in the studio with Nigeria’s very own superstar Burna Boy.

On Tuesday, DJ Khaled uploaded videos and photos of himself and Burna Boy sitting in a studio during what looks to be a recording session on his Instagram story.

He also posted a video on Instagram of him singing along to “Last Last” while driving his Rolls Royce.

With all these, it looks like there will be new collaborative music soon.

