Connect with us

Music Scoop

New Music Coming? DJ Khaled & Burna Boy Spotted Together in the Studio

BN TV Music

New Video: BNXN - In My Mind

Music

New Music + Lyric Video: Johnny Drille - How Are You (My Friend)

Music Scoop

Burna Boy, Rema, CKay & Fireboy DML Nominated for NRJ Awards 2022

Music News

President Buhari awarded Teni, Burna Boy, 2Baba & Anthony Joshua with National Honours | See Full List

Music

New Music + Video: OBT - Ma Lo

Music

New Music: Mr Julz feat. Egar Boi - You Are Mine

Music Scoop

New Music: Niieedo - Achalugo

Music Scoop

CKay Graces the Latest Cover of Moziak Magazine

Music

New Music: Ogocity feat. Gerald Bishung - Citizen

Music

New Music Coming? DJ Khaled & Burna Boy Spotted Together in the Studio

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Award-winning American Disc Jockey, and music producer, DJ Khaled was spotted in the studio with Nigeria’s very own superstar Burna Boy.

On Tuesday, DJ Khaled uploaded videos and photos of himself and Burna Boy sitting in a studio during what looks to be a recording session on his Instagram story.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

He also posted a video on Instagram of him singing along to “Last Last” while driving his Rolls Royce.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

With all these, it looks like there will be new collaborative music soon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php