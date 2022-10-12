Theresa Edem, Preach Bassey & Tersy Akpata star in “Trepidation” | Watch the Trailer

Do you like movies about mental health? Then you’d enjoy “Trepidation.”

The movie “Trepidation” is about mental health, witchcraft, old beliefs, and religion. It was directed by Ini Otu Usendiah and produced by Ndifreke Usendiah. It stars Theresa Edem in her darkest role yet, along with Preach Bassey and Tersy Akpata.

The thriller tells the story of Etido, who has to race against family secrets and blind faith to save her sanity. She has had horrible night terrors from bits of the same dream for thirty years. Then she finds out a family secret that could make everything fall apart.

It was recently nominated for 9 awards at the forthcoming Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, including Best Producer in Africa, Best Nollywood Film, Best Horror, and Best First Feature (International).

Ndifreke Usendiah, the film’s producer, said this about the movie:

Asides from the fact that this film was shot out of love and the need to create more awareness on the struggle that not just women but everyone going through mental health challenges faces and should seek professional help, it also explains or opens our eyes to see more on superstitious beliefs and more. I promise you there are more beautiful stories we can’t wait to shoot for the world to see, there’s more where this came from.

Watch the trailer below: