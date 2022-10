Ify’s Kitchen is back with a new cook vlog, and this time, she’s showing us how to make Uziza soup.

Ingredients for Uziza soup

Meat (any protein of choice)

Snail

Stockfish

Dry fish

Pepper

Palm oil

Achi or Offor (thickener)

Uziza leaves

Crayfish powder

Seasoning powder

Ogili isi (fermented locust beans)

Meat stock

Salt to taste

