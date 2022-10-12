Watch Blaqbonez cosplay Wizkid, Ayra Starr & Asake in “Back in Uni” music video

Nigerian hip-hop star, singer, and songwriter Blaqbonez has released the official video for his latest single, “Back in Uni.” The video was directed by Blaqbonez and talented Nigerian cinematographer Perlikis.

In the music video, Blaqbonez does funny cosplays of different artists, like Wizkid in “Bad To Me,” Ruger in “Girlfriend,” Ayra Starr in “Rush,” Asake‘s church scene in “Bandana,” and Oxlade‘s Color Studio performance of “Ku Lo Sa.”

Watch the music video below: