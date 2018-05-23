Khloe Kardashian has a Message for People who think she’s too Focused on her Post-Baby Body

Khloé Kardashian is already back in the gym just a few weeks after giving birth.
While many followers are supporting Khloe, praising her for looking good, some of Khloe’s critics also have a lot to say. Khloe addressed that criticism head-on in a video on Snapchat:
What I’m annoyed about is that I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that, you know, they feel that I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do.
She went ahead to share on Twitter that her workouts have been approved by her doctor:
For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden 🤦🏼♀️ but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing shit https://t.co/7raJUgmcBA
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 27, 2017
Girl bye!! we all know you got lipo. As to that fake ass, you now look like an ant smh
🤣 how do you compare her to an ant.
It’s obvious she had work done, she may do it again. These young girls should stop looking up to her. They never admit to surgical enhancements
How do you know? Are you her doctor? Where you there with her? Holding her hand and telling her it’ll all be worth it in the end?
I don’t understand how people speak with so much certainty about someone they have never even met.
FYI, there are people whose body really do snap back. it’s real!
Why are we so bitter about people’s body?
I am a mom by the way. My body did not/hasn’t/refused to/i kuku couldn’t exercise (yea, I have no energy..lol snap back but I always see those women and feel genuinely happy for them.
Get them revenge body!The show now applies to u missy.
People snap back but not immediately. Also age has a lot to do with snapping back. A 16 year old and a 35 year old will not snap back the same way.
A lot of women use cosmetic surgery to get the body they want but are afraid to publicly accept it.
In my opinion women like Khloe work hard at the gym to maintain and improve the surgeons work
Just wondering if she’s genuinely happy with the shape of her body. That surgically enhanced backside does not look natural at all.