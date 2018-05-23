Khloe Kardashian has a Message for People who think she’s too Focused on her Post-Baby Body

Khloé Kardashian is already back in the gym just a few weeks after giving birth.

While many followers are supporting Khloe, praising her for looking good, some of Khloe’s critics also have a lot to say. Khloe addressed that criticism head-on in a video on Snapchat:

What I’m annoyed about is that I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that, you know, they feel that I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do.

She went ahead to share on Twitter that her workouts have been approved by her doctor:

For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden 🤦🏼‍♀️ but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing shit https://t.co/7raJUgmcBA — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 27, 2017