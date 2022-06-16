Connect with us

Beauty

BN Beauty: Here's Your First Look at Fashion Nova's New Lip Line - Thanks Ropo Demure

Beauty

See the 6 Times Nyane Lebajoa Served Unmissable Beauty Looks

Beauty BN TV Living

This DIY Aloe Vera Pre-Poo Treatment by Sharon Nwosu is Perfect for 4C Hair | Watch

Beauty

Attention: Put These 9 South African Beauty Influencers On Your Radar Now!

Beauty

WATCH: Kaiser Coby Just Shared Her Summer Makeup Routine

Beauty

EfikZara Shares 3 Must Have Tips to Grow Your Hair Longer| WATCH

Beauty Features

Dear Parents, Can We Stop Bleaching Our Children's Skins?

Beauty Style

Adwoa Aboah Shines on The New Grazia UK Cover!

Beauty

BN Beauty: Watch Ohemaa Bonsu Recreate Nicki Minaj's Bedazzling Met Gala Look

Beauty Features

Monica Alabi: How To Stay Younger For Longer

Beauty

BN Beauty: Here’s Your First Look at Fashion Nova’s New Lip Line – Thanks Ropo Demure

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Fashion Nova is a fast-fashion company and a social media phenomenon that has achieved rapid growth through its work with influencers and its speed at delivering trend-led pieces. The company speedily became a mega-hit, catering for all body types and ethnicities, many of whom feel ignored by mall retailers that offer limited plus-size lines.

The brand’s signature tight, high-waisted “bodycon” style has set the Instagram-aesthetic look into the stone, characterised by affordable and trendy clothing endorsed by influencers and celebrities like – Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Nicki Minaj.  The brand counts over 15 million followers across its Instagram accounts and many users routinely tag their selfies with the hashtag #NovaBabes.

The brand recently introduced and released its beauty line tagged NOVA Beauty and Beauty content creator Ropo Demure reviewed the brand’s lip products and published the content on her YouTube channel sharing all the deets to keep us informed.

From ravishing lipsticks to enticing lipliners and lipglosses, watch as the British-Nigerian stunner creates three must-see lip combos with the brand’s products.

Watch the full review below.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: This Gbas-Gbos Life is Not For Me

BN Book Review: Truth Is a Flightless Bird by Akbar Hussain | Review by The BookLady NG

Ask Sade About Trusts: What is the Right Age to Write a Will?

Comet Nwosu: How To Know You’re Mentally Inhibited

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle June Edition Is…
css.php