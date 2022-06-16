BN Beauty: Here’s Your First Look at Fashion Nova’s New Lip Line – Thanks Ropo Demure

Fashion Nova is a fast-fashion company and a social media phenomenon that has achieved rapid growth through its work with influencers and its speed at delivering trend-led pieces. The company speedily became a mega-hit, catering for all body types and ethnicities, many of whom feel ignored by mall retailers that offer limited plus-size lines.

The brand’s signature tight, high-waisted “bodycon” style has set the Instagram-aesthetic look into the stone, characterised by affordable and trendy clothing endorsed by influencers and celebrities like – Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Nicki Minaj. The brand counts over 15 million followers across its Instagram accounts and many users routinely tag their selfies with the hashtag #NovaBabes.

The brand recently introduced and released its beauty line tagged NOVA Beauty and Beauty content creator Ropo Demure reviewed the brand’s lip products and published the content on her YouTube channel sharing all the deets to keep us informed.

From ravishing lipsticks to enticing lipliners and lipglosses, watch as the British-Nigerian stunner creates three must-see lip combos with the brand’s products.

Watch the full review below.

