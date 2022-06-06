See the 6 Times Nyane Lebajoa Served Unmissable Beauty Looks

Connect with us

 on

Nyane Lebajoa knows a thing or two about serving an unmissable beauty look! The beauty entrepreneur has a knack for matching her makeup with her hair colour.

Known for using a variety of human hair wigs and extensions, which are available on her online store TEMPER, Nyane comes through with every colour, style and shape of hair imaginable. If you’re thinking of experimenting with your hair and makeup, her Instagram feed is a great place to start.

Check out some of our favourite Nyane-inspired looks below!

Pink hair and makeup? Yes, please!

Ever the hair chameleon, Nyane keeps it fresh with this fiery ombre wig!

Blonde ambition anyone?

These half-up, half-down Bantu knots are beyond! The dark lip adds that extra oomph.

Facts: Only Nyane can nail a camouflage-inspired cut crease.

Jumbo blonde twists are always a viable styling option.

