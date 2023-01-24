The Sequel to “Girls Trip” will Feature the Original Cast and Take Place in Ghana

It has been revealed that the star-studded cast of “Girls Trip” will be returning for a sequel, this time they’ll be taking all the fun, drama and love to Ghana. The original cast members, including Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish.

According to Variety, co-screenwriter Tracy Oliver said at the Sundance Film Festival, “it’s officially happening. I can say that… No one else knows this and Will Packer might kill me, but we’re looking to set it in Ghana.”

The first film, which was released five years ago, told the story of a group of friends traveling to the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans; this time, the ladies would be attending Afrochella, Ghana’s biggest music festival, Tracy hinted.