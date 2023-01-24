Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

The Sequel to "Girls Trip" will Feature the Original Cast and Take Place in Ghana

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

5 Things Chidi Mokeme Talked About in His Rubbin' Minds Interview

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBTitans: Ipeleng & Blaqboi are the New Heads of House

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Red Carpet Glam from Netflix's "Kings of Jo'Burg" Johannesburg Premiere

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the trailer for REDTV's series "When Are We Getting Married" starring Ric Hassani & Immaculata Oko-Kasum

Movies & TV Scoop

Here's the Scoop on Tonight's #BBTitans Live Show

Movies & TV Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Extra Sharp for the #BBTitans Sunday Live Show

Events Movies & TV

Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Mercy Eke spotted at the Premiere of Netflix’s “Shanty Town”

Movies & TV Nollywood

Ndani TV shares first look at its upcoming web series starring Bisola Aiyeola, Susan Pwajok & Mike Afolarin

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

We’ve got their Social Media Pages— Meet the 4 New #BBTitans Housemates

Movies & TV

The Sequel to “Girls Trip” will Feature the Original Cast and Take Place in Ghana

Published

4 hours ago

 on

It has been revealed that the star-studded cast of “Girls Trip” will be returning for a sequel, this time they’ll be taking all the fun, drama and love to Ghana. The original cast members, including Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish.

According to Variety, co-screenwriter Tracy Oliver said at the Sundance Film Festival, “it’s officially happening. I can say that… No one else knows this and Will Packer might kill me, but we’re looking to set it in Ghana.”

The first film, which was released five years ago, told the story of a group of friends traveling to the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans; this time, the ladies would be attending Afrochella, Ghana’s biggest music festival, Tracy hinted.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Juwon Odutayo: Your Relationship Needs Proper Attention to Thrive
Oma's Seed

BN Book Review: Oma’s Seed by Loretta Olubunmi-Amosu | Review by The BookLady NG

Emma Uchendu: Tools That’ll Help You Get Your Business Started as a Newbie

Women Radio’s “Iconic Women of Our Time” Series Celebrates Women Role Models

BN Book Review: Tomorrow I Became a Woman by Aiwanose Odafen | Review by Chinaza Nwaeke
css.php