BNxBBTitans: Ipeleng & Blaqboi are the New Heads of House

Movies & TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

It’s week 2 in the Big Brother Titans house, and the housemates played their second Head of House game, with the aspiring filmmaker Blaqboi and future attorney Ipeleng taking the crown.

Keeping it in true Big Brother style, the housemates gathered in the arena and were given instructions by Biggie. The HMs competed in pairs. He stated that the winning pair will be co-heads of house this week and will have full HOH privileges.

The first set of housemates (and their partners) who moved to the next stage were Juicy Jay, Blaqboi, Miracle OP, Marvin Kanaga Jnr, and Thabang.

https://twitter.com/bellanaija/status/1617614045770833920?s=46&t=nr7pvI94dIDLGLRB-fwh4Q

https://twitter.com/bellanaija/status/1617614104331685888?s=46&t=nr7pvI94dIDLGLRB-fwh4Q

***

6 more days to get your PVC from your LGA. You still have time. Click this link to see the collection centre closest to you and get your PVC before the 29th of January, 2023. Remember, your vote counts and your voice matters.

 

 

