BNxBBTitans: Ipeleng & Blaqboi are the New Heads of House

It’s week 2 in the Big Brother Titans house, and the housemates played their second Head of House game, with the aspiring filmmaker Blaqboi and future attorney Ipeleng taking the crown.

Keeping it in true Big Brother style, the housemates gathered in the arena and were given instructions by Biggie. The HMs competed in pairs. He stated that the winning pair will be co-heads of house this week and will have full HOH privileges.

The first set of housemates (and their partners) who moved to the next stage were Juicy Jay, Blaqboi, Miracle OP, Marvin Kanaga Jnr, and Thabang.

Omo this second game is hard oo. Let’s see how it goes.#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) January 23, 2023

Easy peasy for the ladies it seems. But the rule says the toilet roll should not be raised. Waiting to hear Biggie’s verdict.#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans pic.twitter.com/NDxW7VFS0W — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) January 23, 2023

“Ladies, you were told to roll, not pull,” says Biggie. He goes on to congratulate Ipeleng and Khosi. On to the final stage!#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) January 23, 2023

“And what do you think you did? Make sure your balloons are in the air. What you just did was a farce.” Biggie 😂😭#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) January 23, 2023

Ipeleng spending the second straight week in the HOH lounge. A Queen we stan! 😃#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) January 23, 2023

Thabang & Nana – Theo & Sandra AND Justin & Yvonne pic.twitter.com/t50WXALxZK — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) January 23, 2023

The following housemates have been asked to stand up: Yemi Cregx and Nelisa

Justin and Yvonne

Theo and Sandra

Ebubu and Tsatsii#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) January 23, 2023

Heads of House Ipeleng and Blaqboi have used their Veto Power to save Ebubu and Tsatsii and replaced them with Juicy and Olivia#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) January 23, 2023

The following housemates are up for possible eviction this week: Yemi Cregx and Nelisa

Justin and Yvonne

Theo and Sandra

Juicy Jay and Olivia#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) January 23, 2023

