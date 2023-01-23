Movies & TV
#BNxBBTitans: Ipeleng & Blaqboi are the New Heads of House
It’s week 2 in the Big Brother Titans house, and the housemates played their second Head of House game, with the aspiring filmmaker Blaqboi and future attorney Ipeleng taking the crown.
Keeping it in true Big Brother style, the housemates gathered in the arena and were given instructions by Biggie. The HMs competed in pairs. He stated that the winning pair will be co-heads of house this week and will have full HOH privileges.
Let the twerking begin 😂
The first set of housemates (and their partners) who moved to the next stage were Juicy Jay, Blaqboi, Miracle OP, Marvin Kanaga Jnr, and Thabang.
Omo this second game is hard oo. Let's see how it goes.
Easy peasy for the ladies it seems.
But the rule says the toilet roll should not be raised. Waiting to hear Biggie's verdict.
“Ladies, you were told to roll, not pull,” says Biggie.
He goes on to congratulate Ipeleng and Khosi.
On to the final stage!
Let's see what Biggie has to say about this.
“And what do you think you did? Make sure your balloons are in the air. What you just did was a farce.”
Biggie 😂😭
Ipeleng spending the second straight week in the HOH lounge. A Queen we stan! 😃
Tails of House are Yemi Cregx & Nelisa.
Thabang & Nana – Theo & Sandra AND Justin & Yvonne
Juicy Jay & Olivia – Thabang & Nana AND Theo & Sandra
Justin & Yvonne – Tsatsii & Ebubu AND Yemi Cregx & Nelisa
The following housemates have been asked to stand up:
Yemi Cregx and Nelisa
Justin and Yvonne
Theo and Sandra
Ebubu and Tsatsii#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans
Heads of House Ipeleng and Blaqboi have used their Veto Power to save Ebubu and Tsatsii and replaced them with Juicy and Olivia
The following housemates are up for possible eviction this week:
Yemi Cregx and Nelisa
Justin and Yvonne
Theo and Sandra
Juicy Jay and Olivia
