Connect with us

Features

Your Vote Counts! Get Your PVC Today

Features

Patience Salami: Five Life Lessons I Learned in 2022

Features

Peace Akinyode: The Stage Play "Hear Word" Addresses Salient Social Issues

Features

Get Your PVC Today and Exercise Your Right To Vote

Features

This Year, We Must Learn Not to Echo Stereotypes

Features

Not Gotten Your PVC? Here's Why You Should

Features

BN Book Review: Love, Loss and Light by Shally Alonge | Review by The BookLady NG

Features

Laetitia Mugerwa: My Trip to The Village, Eva’s Story & a Paedophile's Arrest

Features

Have You Picked Up Your PVC?

Features

Yetty Williams: Don't Let Technology Tear your Family Apart

Features

Your Vote Counts! Get Your PVC Today

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

There’s a popular belief that our votes don’t count and it’ll be a waste of time to get one’s PVC and cast one’s vote. But that isn’t true, there’s a reason politicians campaign and solicit your vote – they know it counts.

If we are to move the country forward and contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria, it is important to get your PVC and vote for the candidate of your choice on election day.

If you are yet to collect your PVC, look for the INEC collection centre closest to you HERE.

The PVC collection ends on the 22nd of January, 2023.

Related Topics:

Telling stories that matter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php