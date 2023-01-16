Your Vote Counts! Get Your PVC Today

There’s a popular belief that our votes don’t count and it’ll be a waste of time to get one’s PVC and cast one’s vote. But that isn’t true, there’s a reason politicians campaign and solicit your vote – they know it counts.

If we are to move the country forward and contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria, it is important to get your PVC and vote for the candidate of your choice on election day.

If you are yet to collect your PVC, look for the INEC collection centre closest to you HERE.

The PVC collection ends on the 22nd of January, 2023.