Patricia Beshel: What does My Body, My Choice Really Mean?

‘My body, my choice’ is a saying that has been around for a while, as long as 21st-century women have struggled to put their body autonomy as a basic human right at the frontline. While the statement itself may seem very self-explanatory, it is commonly misinterpreted to promote sexual immorality and indecency among women, thereby vilifying a simple yet very powerful statement.

For decades, the body autonomy of women has been a cause for argument as it is heavily dependent on religious and cultural orientations. Some people may even argue that it does not exist because everything women know and practice is indoctrinated into them from a tender age, by dictating to them what and what not they can do with their bodies in the form of dressing, lifestyle and other interests, as suitable for approval by their male counterparts under religious and societal laws.

Sayings like “no man will marry you if you dress this way,” “how will men look at you if you do this,” “you’re going to drive men away if you keep behaving like this,” and others are all not unfamiliar to any young woman in this part of the world. All these circle around the approval of men and is dangerous to women’s self-esteem. That is what championing ‘my body, my choice’ stands to dismantle.

The idea that a woman should make decisions according to how it benefits the male’s gaze is very flawed and harmful. It takes away the right of a woman to live freely as an independent being and make decisions that favour her journey through life. Even more concerning is the fact that this male gaze and standards differ all through religions, customs and cultural practices. Giving women the chance to make decisions for themselves on how they want to live is only giving them the right to choose a personal style and manner to live by. It is simply enjoying fundamental human rights just like every other person. Women should be free to choose what and how they want to look. While one woman chooses to cover up her whole body and live in solitude, another woman should be allowed to practise the opposite as long as it suits her. It goes way beyond sexual endeavours and is as simple as choosing to grow your hair out or not, or choosing whether or not to get your ears pierced. The freedom should offer you a choice to make decisions as you please as long as nobody else is harmed in the process. Taking away this right doesn’t only put young girls and women in a lifelong cage, it violates their right to choice.

For immorality, the simple solution to help put a check would be to teach young girls and women responsibility and accountability, and make them realise that consequences come with their actions. They should be taught how a seemingly little or bigger choice can directly affect them as individuals, and also know how to steer towards self-sufficiency and personal growth. At the far end of the day, ‘my body, my choice’ only means you don’t have to do what everyone else is doing but rather do what you know is best for you.

Featured image: Vinicius Altava for Pexels