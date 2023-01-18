Let Your Voice Be Heard! Get your PVC Today

Hey, have you gotten your PVC? Not Yet? PVC collection is currently ongoing across all states in Nigeria, so don’t wait any longer.

INEC has released a list of PVC collection centres where you can pick up your PVC on or before the 22nd of January for ward collection and the 29th of January for the local government collection. All you need to do is go through all the centres HERE, visit the one closest to you and go get your PVC.

Your PVC is your voice. Without it, you cannot vote alongside millions of other Nigerians to determine who will govern the nation for the next 4–8 years.

Be a part of governance; get your PVC today.