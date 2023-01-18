Connect with us

Features

Let Your Voice Be Heard! Get your PVC Today

Features

Why Sex Education is Important For Children's Development

Features

Praise Abu: An Easy Guide to Writing a Compelling LinkedIn About

Features

Patricia Beshel: What does My Body, My Choice Really Mean?

Features

Your Vote Counts! Get Your PVC Today

Features

Patience Salami: Five Life Lessons I Learned in 2022

Features

Peace Akinyode: The Stage Play "Hear Word" Addresses Salient Social Issues

Features

Get Your PVC Today and Exercise Your Right To Vote

Features

This Year, We Must Learn Not to Echo Stereotypes

Features

Not Gotten Your PVC? Here's Why You Should

Features

Let Your Voice Be Heard! Get your PVC Today

Your PVC is your voice

Published

10 hours ago

 on

Hey, have you gotten your PVC? Not Yet? PVC collection is currently ongoing across all states in Nigeria, so don’t wait any longer.

INEC has released a list of PVC collection centres where you can pick up your PVC on or before the 22nd of January for ward collection and the 29th of January for the local government collection. All you need to do is go through all the centres HERE, visit the one closest to you and go get your PVC.

Your PVC is your voice. Without it, you cannot vote alongside millions of other Nigerians to determine who will govern the nation for the next 4–8 years.

Be a part of governance; get your PVC today.

Related Topics:

Telling stories that matter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Why Sex Education is Important For Children’s Development

Praise Abu: An Easy Guide to Writing a Compelling LinkedIn About

Let Your Voice Be Heard! Get your PVC Today

Patricia Beshel: What does My Body, My Choice Really Mean?

Your Vote Counts! Get Your PVC Today
css.php