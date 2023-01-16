Patience Salami: Five Life Lessons I Learned in 2022

At the beginning of 2022, I thought the year was for learning and growth. I did not imagine it would take a twist and turn to how it did for me. I learnt several lessons that made me resilient and a better version of myself. I find these lessons worthy and important to share. They are just five but they are the most valuable lessons I learnt last year.

Progress over perfection

It is better to make meaningful and sustainable progress than waste time trying to attain perfection. This aligns with the principle adopted by most tech-driven and forward-thinking organisations. There is a considerable difference between perfection and excellence. While perfection is elusive, excellence is progressive. I learnt that my ideas, vision, dreams, and work do not have to be perfect. There should be a level of excellence with the initial rollout, which can be refined and improved progressively. Don’t beat yourself up waiting for perfect timing. Step out in faith with the little in your hand and watch it multiply. What seems ideal today may be obsolete tomorrow, with evolving technology and new models constantly released.

Pain can birth purpose

Purpose, I believe, is living life with a mission, to understand why you are here and what you should do with the time you have and the people you serve. In 2022, I learnt how to birth purpose from painful experiences. The deepest emotional pains occur for different reasons. It could be from a breach of trust from close associates, losing of a loved one or when someone you confide in leaves you in misery when you need them. It reminds me of the account in the Holy Bible when King David was silent after his heir, Amnon, raped his half-sister, Tamar. When David heard what Amnon did, he was furious, but that was all he did. He didn’t take any further action to address or resolve the situation. The pain from his inaction led to Absalom’s rebellion and death. During a pain period, you naturally want to be left alone to grieve and process the events. It is important to do this with a guide or a counsellor who can help you see a bird’s eye view and ignite a spark of hope.

Give people flowers while they can smell them

The year taught me a timeless lesson – value your loved ones and close friends while they are alive. Allow them to soak in the love, memories, and affection you can provide. In 2022, I lost my dad. It was unprecedented, and I did not expect to receive such news at the time I did. The week my dad passed on, I had quit my job and planned to travel to visit my dad and make some memorable moments with him. Little did I know he would pass on the same week. This sad event taught me to do the needful always. No job, work schedule, or anything else should prevent us from being there for our loved ones and making the most of the time we have with them. Social media doesn’t make things easier. We live in an era where people now build superficial relationships with strangers online while they ignore the loved ones they can see physically. Sometimes, you should drop your smartphone and take a break from social media to connect with your loved ones, family and friends.

Favour is better than labour

2022 taught me that the wealthiest men are not always the most hardworking; the best in class is not always the first in life. God’s favour upon the life of a man can make a huge difference. While there is dignity in labour, there is wisdom in seeking God’s favour. I saw men go from grace to grass, some from zero to heroes. The biblical allusion to life being a race is very applicable. Time and chance are deciding factors in life’s journey.

Relationships are assets

Life’s greatest assets are people. I learnt this important life lesson in 2022. Building quality relationships, with the right people, at all levels, could influence your life positively. Emotional intelligence is a valuable skill required to cultivate positive social networks with the people that matters. Life itself is all about people. Be intentional about investing in social capital and improving your network.