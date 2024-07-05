BN Travel Style Diary: Chioma Ikokwu & Kika Osunde Explore Montenegro in Style

Hey BNers,

Summer is here and it is time for another travel style inspo. On this BN Travel Style Dairy, bestie beautypreneurs — Chioma Ikokwu and Kika Osunde, co-founders of Good Hair LTD, served premium style on their trip to Montenegro.

As is customary for them, the style stars are on a girls’ trip to celebrate Chioma’s birthday and they are taking the country, located in the Balkans, Southeast Europe, in a chic fashion. Come with us as we review their style choices:

Travel in style

Chioma & Kika Good Hair set out for their trip in lovely neutral pants and sunglasses. While Chioma styled hers with a pair of sneakers and a monochrome T-shirt from Celine, Kika rocked hers with silver stilettos and a button-down khaki shirt.

@chiomagoodhair

Bikinis but make it stylish

One thing this duo will do is wear luxe pieces. Chioma chose a Louis Vuitton bikini paired with a knitted skirt while Kika chose a Dior set with a black net wrapper

Mini meets midi monochrome

Kika rocks a white midi sundress with white sunnies while Chioma is spotted in a cute polka-dotted dress and a hat. They both paired their looks with pointies and red purses

Dinner Inspo in Metallic

Matching in metallic silver, baby pink purses, and strappy heels, Chioma & Kika slayed dinner time

Yacht in style

It’s minis for the stylish duo on water. Chioma rocks a luxe logo print skirt with a matching shawl and crisp white shirt while Kika opts for a sheer bodycon

Bellastylistas: @chiomagoodhair x @kikagoodhair