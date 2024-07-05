Connect with us

Style

BN Travel Style Diary: Chioma Ikokwu & Kika Osunde Explore Montenegro in Style

Style

Unveiling This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 220

BN TV Events Style

ICYMI: Johnnie Walker & This Is Us Unveil Capsule Collection in Lagos, See How it Went

Style

#CHIVIDO2024: Swoon-Worthy Couple Looks Guaranteed to Make You Go “Awwwwn”

Style

Check Out The African Stars Who Graced Naomi Campbell's "NAOMI:IN Fashion" in Style

BN TV News Style

Balmain Unveils Limited Collection Honouring Disney's "The Lion King" at 30, in a Film by Femi Oladigbolu

Beauty Style

We are Taking Notes From Sharon Ooja Egwurube on How To Rock A Latte Makeup To Perfection

Beauty BN TV Events Style Weddings

16 Top Looks From Aso Ebi Bellas at #CHIVIDO2024 [WATCH]

Style

Check Out This Week's Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 219

Beauty BN TV Culture Events News Style Weddings

#CHIVIDO2024, A Royal Romance: See The 4 Stunning Trad Lewks Davido & Chioma Rocked

Style

BN Travel Style Diary: Chioma Ikokwu & Kika Osunde Explore Montenegro in Style

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers,

Summer is here and it is time for another travel style inspo. On this BN Travel Style Dairy, bestie beautypreneurs Chioma Ikokwu and Kika Osunde, co-founders of Good Hair LTD, served premium style on their trip to Montenegro.

As is customary for them, the style stars are on a girls’ trip to celebrate Chioma’s birthday and they are taking the country, located in the Balkans, Southeast Europe, in a chic fashion. Come with us as we review their style choices:

Travel in style

Chioma & Kika Good Hair set out for their trip in lovely neutral pants and sunglasses. While Chioma styled hers with a pair of sneakers and a monochrome T-shirt from Celine, Kika rocked hers with silver stilettos and a button-down khaki shirt. 

@chiomagoodhair

Bikinis but make it stylish

One thing this duo will do is wear luxe pieces. Chioma chose a Louis Vuitton bikini paired with a knitted skirt while Kika chose a Dior set with a black net wrapper

 Mini meets midi monochrome

Kika rocks a white midi sundress with white sunnies while Chioma is spotted in a cute polka-dotted dress and a hat. They both paired their looks with pointies and red purses

Dinner Inspo in Metallic

Matching in metallic silver, baby pink purses, and strappy heels, Chioma & Kika slayed dinner time

Yacht in style

It’s minis for the stylish duo on water. Chioma rocks a luxe logo print skirt with a matching shawl and crisp white shirt while Kika opts for a sheer bodycon

Bellastylistas: @chiomagoodhair x @kikagoodhair

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

Bheki Dube is Revolutionising Inner-City Hospitality by Telling African Stories in Local Spaces

Get Savvy With the Popular Social Media Slangs of 2024

Dennis Isong: How Real Estate Investors Can Help Reduce the Housing Crisis

Rita Chidinma: My Experience As A First-Time Spelling Bee Mom

Growing Her Business and Settling in UAE; Ola Grace Talks About Her Work & Life in Dubai
css.php