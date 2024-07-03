Unveiling This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 220

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Onyii Azode 👩🏾‍⚕️ (@onyiibekeh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎀💎Berla Mundi (@berlamundi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prudent🦋 (@prudent_gabriel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yaw Appiah Kubi – YAK (@mdoe1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Touré Roberts (@toureroberts)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C) (@ceec_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by • Yamiko • (@yamiko_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mojibade Sosanya-TheLadyMC (@mojibadeshow)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle