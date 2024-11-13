The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 238

Connect with us

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakiya Abdul Karim (@theriyah_abdul)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mimi Yina (@medlinboss)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roselyn kwasie (@roselynfelli)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovely Amusan (@lovely_amusan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Violet Ejiata (@violetejiata)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🎀💎Berla Mundi (@berlamundi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐚 (@stylebyaniita)

