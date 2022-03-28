We Asked These Celebrity Mums What Their Fave Motherhood Memory Is – Here’s What They Said

Mother’s Day was exceptionally memorable for a couple of our favourite celebrity mothers this year, and our feeds were flooded with heartwarming appreciation messages to mothers all across the world.

Many celebrities turned to social media to show respect to their mums, not to mention all of the celebrities who are mothers themselves. This past year has seen a slew of celebrities become mothers, including Mo Cheddah, Tomike Adeoye, Claire Idera Nnani, and a few more.

We asked these celebrity mums to tell us about their favourite motherhood memories. See what they had to say in the videos below.

Mo Olateru-Olagbegi (Mo Cheddah)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Waje

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Jackie Bent

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Lala Akindoju

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Claire Idera Nnani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Tomike Adeoye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Lola OJ