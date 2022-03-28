BN TV
We Asked These Celebrity Mums What Their Fave Motherhood Memory Is – Here’s What They Said
Mother’s Day was exceptionally memorable for a couple of our favourite celebrity mothers this year, and our feeds were flooded with heartwarming appreciation messages to mothers all across the world.
Many celebrities turned to social media to show respect to their mums, not to mention all of the celebrities who are mothers themselves. This past year has seen a slew of celebrities become mothers, including Mo Cheddah, Tomike Adeoye, Claire Idera Nnani, and a few more.
We asked these celebrity mums to tell us about their favourite motherhood memories. See what they had to say in the videos below.
Mo Olateru-Olagbegi (Mo Cheddah)
View this post on Instagram
Waje
View this post on Instagram
Stephanie Coker Aderinokun
View this post on Instagram
Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman
View this post on Instagram
Jackie Bent
View this post on Instagram
Lala Akindoju
View this post on Instagram
Claire Idera Nnani
View this post on Instagram
Tomike Adeoye
View this post on Instagram
Lola OJ
View this post on Instagram