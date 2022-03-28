Connect with us

We Asked These Celebrity Mums What Their Fave Motherhood Memory Is - Here's What They Said

This Mother's Day Edition of "#WithChude" Tackles a Topic That is Rarely Discussed: Postnatal Depression 

Tomike Adeoye's #MothersDay Shoutout to Mums is Both Inspiring and Heartwarming

Nigerian Idol Season 7: Check Out the Performances of the Top 10 Contestants

Watch Temi Otedola and Her Mum in this Adorable Mother-Daughter Q&A Tag

Five Tips from Swanky Jerry and Erica Nlewedim on "How To Be Young, Famous & African"

Watch Beyoncé’s Performance of “Be Alive” from "King Richard" at the 2022 Oscars

It's Here: Watch the Music Video for Asake's "Sungba" Remix featuring Burna Boy

Watch Pheelz, BNXN, Glitch Africa Choir & Femi Leye in this spectacular live performance of "Finesse" on Glitch Sessions

Peace Hyde shares her journey from the classroom to producing Netflix's first African reality show on "Tea with Tay"

We Asked These Celebrity Mums What Their Fave Motherhood Memory Is – Here’s What They Said

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Mother’s Day was exceptionally memorable for a couple of our favourite celebrity mothers this year, and our feeds were flooded with heartwarming appreciation messages to mothers all across the world.

Many celebrities turned to social media to show respect to their mums, not to mention all of the celebrities who are mothers themselves. This past year has seen a slew of celebrities become mothers, including Mo Cheddah, Tomike Adeoye, Claire Idera Nnani, and a few more.

We asked these celebrity mums to tell us about their favourite motherhood memories. See what they had to say in the videos below.

Mo Olateru-Olagbegi (Mo Cheddah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Waje

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Jackie Bent

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Lala Akindoju

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Claire Idera Nnani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Tomike Adeoye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Lola OJ

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

