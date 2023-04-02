Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin) & Her Hubby Are Counting Down to their Dream Wedding 🥰

Nigerian comedienne and humanitarian, Anita Asuoha, who is widely known as Real Warri Pikin, has some fantastic news.

After ten years of being married to her sweetheart, Ikechukwu Asuoha, the couple is set to renew their vows in a dream wedding they’ve always wanted and wished for.

She excitedly shared the news on Instagram. “We are thrilled to announce that we will be having our Dream wedding – the one that we have always wanted and wished for! It’s going to be a celebration of our love and commitment to each other. With a renewed sense of purpose and a deep understanding of what truly matters, our love and the journey we’re on together.”

In November 2022, Ikechukwu made his wife’s dream engagement a reality in the most romantic way after he popped the question again in a dreamy outdoor garden.

Let the countdown begin!

