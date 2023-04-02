Connect with us

Relationships Sweet Spot

Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin) & Her Hubby Are Counting Down to their Dream Wedding 🥰

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

It Looks Like Saga & Nini Have Taken Things to the Next Level!

Events News Relationships

Bigi Watch and Win 3.0 Promo Wraps Up with a Bang as Lucky Customer Drives Home in a Brand New Car

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

#TheEverAfterSeries: How The Awonugas Keep The Romance Burning in Over 35 Years of Marriage

Features Relationships

Comet Nwosu: Exploring Factors That Sever Relationship Connections

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

#TheEverAfterSeries: 33 Years of Love – How The Arikos Defied Religious Boundaries

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

#BNCelebratingLove: Gloria's Love Journey Took Her Beyond Her Fears

Features Relationships

Titilayo Olurin: Nerves, Weird Fetishes or Plain Bad Kissing?

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

#BNCelebratingLove: Ngozi's Love is Forever and Always

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

#BNCelebratingLove: John & Julie Met in College, Fell in Love and Have Been Married for 50 Years

Relationships

Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin) & Her Hubby Are Counting Down to their Dream Wedding 🥰

Published

11 mins ago

 on

Nigerian comedienne and humanitarian, Anita Asuoha, who is widely known as Real Warri Pikin, has some fantastic news.

After ten years of being married to her sweetheart, Ikechukwu Asuoha, the couple is set to renew their vows in a dream wedding they’ve always wanted and wished for.

She excitedly shared the news on Instagram. “We are thrilled to announce that we will be having our Dream wedding – the one that we have always wanted and wished for! It’s going to be a celebration of our love and commitment to each other. With a renewed sense of purpose and a deep understanding of what truly matters, our love and the journey we’re on together.”

In November 2022, Ikechukwu made his wife’s dream engagement a reality in the most romantic way after he popped the question again in a dreamy outdoor garden.

Let the countdown begin!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Everything Don Cost, God Abeg!

Omilola Oshikoya: Recession and Other Global Crisis of 2023 (Part 2)

BN Book Review: Visible Strengths by Mary Mosope Adeyemi | Review by The BookLady NG

“Mummy, Are We Now Poor?”

Blessing Okebe: How to Build a Personal Brand While Maintaining Your Privacy
css.php