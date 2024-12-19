These Graceful Birthday Photos of Real Warri Pikin’s Mum Are Simply Gorgeous–You’ll Love Them!

Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, made sure her mum felt like absolute royalty on her birthday, with two gorgeous outfits that captured the essence of elegance and celebration and beautiful photos.

First up was a beautiful lace dress with a matching head wrap, the dress also featured a magenta silk drape on one side that gave a dramatic train with an extra touch of glamour.

For her second outfit, she switched to a multicoloured dress, letting her hair flow freely for a more relaxed yet elegant vibe. Both looks were timeless and regal, and Anita made sure every detail was just right.

But that’s not all—did you know Anita’s mum also starred in AY Makun’s latest movie “The Waiter“? Anita even shared a fun behind-the-scenes video from the set, giving fans a peek at their moments together during filming.

Check out the birthday photos and video below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)