Kourtney Kardashian Is Engaged!

Kourtney Kardashian is on her way to becoming a bride. On Sunday, the reality star announced on her Instagram page that her boyfriend Travis Baker had proposed to her.

According to TMZ, the Blink-182 drummer proposed at a beachside hotel located at Montecito, in California, where he got on bended knees and presented her with an engagement ring.

“forever @travisbarker,” Kourtney captioned the post on Instagram as shared photos of them hugging during the romantic occasion.

The couple started dating in January 2021, even though they’d been friends for years.