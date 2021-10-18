Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Kourtney Kardashian Is Engaged!

Scoop Sweet Spot

7 Times Whitemoney Appeared On Our Feed and Looked Effortlessly Sharp

Music Scoop

Yemi Alade Showed Up at the 2021 Earthshot Prize Awards Looking Like a Total Goddess

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Netflix is Launching a Book Club with Uzo Aduba as Host

Music Scoop

Burna Boy looks extra dapper on Evening Standard Magazine's Latest Cover

Scoop Sweet Spot

#BBNaija's Jackie B Pens Down Heartfelt Note to Her Son Nathan as He clocks 10

Movies & TV Scoop

Ukonwa Kuzi-Orizu Ojo & James Farrell announced as Keynote Speakers for AFRIFF's 10th Anniversary Edition

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Rundown of the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

News Scoop

D'Tigress Turns Down Part Payment from the Ministry of Sports - Here's What They Want

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Bolanle Austen-Peters' Feature Film "Collision" announced as the Official Closing Film for AFRIFF 2021 | See Full List

Scoop

Kourtney Kardashian Is Engaged!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: kourtneykardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is on her way to becoming a bride. On Sunday, the reality star announced on her Instagram page that her boyfriend Travis Baker had proposed to her.

According to TMZ, the Blink-182 drummer proposed at a beachside hotel located at Montecito, in California, where he got on bended knees and presented her with an engagement ring.

“forever @travisbarker,” Kourtney captioned the post on Instagram as shared photos of them hugging during the romantic occasion.

See photos of the huge ring;

The couple started dating in January 2021, even though they’d been friends for years.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Izzy

    October 18, 2021 at 11:04 am

    Congratulations to her

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Chioma Ozoemelam: You Can Prevent these Diseases by Washing Your Hands

Ariyike Akinbobola: I Just Moved Back – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Catch the Attention of Everyone with RTW & Bespoke Outfits from Oshumare

Comet Nwosu: Are You Living or Surviving?

This Gist About Making Tech a Substitute for Internet Fraud
css.php