Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Tie the Knot in Santa Barbara

4 hours ago

In October 2021, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged on the beach in Montecito, California. This was a big move for the duo and they definitely got fans talking.

The beautiful mother of three and the drummer got legally married in Santa Barbara with a few close friends and family members in attendance, TMZ reported, quoting sources close to the family.

The couple was seen and photographed by reporters in a pitch-black convertible with the “Just Married” sign on the back of the car.

Congratulations to the couple!

Photo Credit: Instagram/@kourtneykadash 

 

