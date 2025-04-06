From Instagram to Forever! Here’s How Gina and Yanis Came to be

Connect with us

Some love stories are simply meant to be, and Gina and Yanis’ journey is proof that fate has a beautiful way of bringing two hearts together.

What started as a spontaneous Instagram Live turned into late-night FaceTime calls with deep conversations and a bond that felt effortless—like they had known each other forever. Fast forward to a magical proposal in Paris, these two are now on the path to forever. Dressed in elegant outfits and surrounded by a breathtaking outdoor ambience, their pre-wedding shoot perfectly captures their love—natural, radiant, and overflowing with joy. Every frame is a testament to two hearts destined to be together. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

   

How we met
By the bride, Gina:

Yanis and I met on Instagram Live—as random as that may seem, looking back, I know it was God-ordained. One evening, my best friend and I were live, answering questions and chatting with a few friends when someone unexpectedly added Yanis to the call. What started as a casual conversation quickly turned into something special. We spent hours talking about everything from dating and mindset to our individual walks with God. Shortly after, Yanis sent me a DM, got my number, and somehow convinced me to hop on FaceTime with him. We talked all night, neither of us wanting to hang up, until we eventually fell asleep on the phone.

 

    

There was an effortless flow, a connection that felt so natural, almost as if we had known each other forever. Three months later, on Valentine’s Day, Yanis asked me to be his girlfriend, and since then, we’ve traveled, strengthened our relationship with God, and grown together in ways I never imagined. Then, in late October, what I thought was a simple self-care trip turned into my dream proposal in Paris. As I stood on a Parisian rooftop overlooking the Eiffel Tower, reading the words “Will you marry me?”—saying “Yes” was easy, and saying “I do” will be even easier! 💍❤️

                                              

Credits

Bride @ginab.xo
Groom @yanisnyan
Photography @stanlophotography
Bridal Styling @style_by_ruvero
Groom Styling @groomstylingbysbr
Makeup @mua_ttt_tia
Hairstylist @hairbyestylez
Yani’s trad look @tochini__
Gina’s blue dress @matopeda.atelier
Gina’s Ankara dress  @claudekameni
Yani’s Suit @eadenmyles
Planner @dmtheplanner
Videography @luxorweddingfilms
Beads @nicacorals_and_accessories
Shoes @nineteenthshoes

 

