Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

#BBNaija's Jackie Pens Down Heartfelt Note to Her Son Nathan as He clocks 10

Movies & TV Scoop

Ukonwa Kuzi-Orizu Ojo & James Farrell announced as Keynote Speakers for AFRIFF's 10th Anniversary Edition

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Rundown of the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

News Scoop

D'Tigress Turns Down Part Payment from the Ministry of Sports - Here's What They Want

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Bolanle Austen-Peters' Feature Film "Collision" announced as the Official Closing Film for AFRIFF 2021 | See Full List

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

"4 Years of Unending Love & Friendship" Yomi Casual & Grace Makun's Anniversary Shoot is Worth Loving

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

#BBNaija's Yerins Makes Nollywood Debut in New Comedy Film "Okirika Series"

Movies & TV Scoop

Everything the Shine Your Eye Geng Won from #BBNaija Season 6 Tasks

Events Scoop

Don Jazzy, Tacha, Liquorose & All The Winners of Pulse Influencer Awards Maiden Edition

Music Scoop

Wizkid's "Essence" feat. Tems & Justin Bieber Makes History as Nigeria's 1st Top 10 Song on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Scoop

#BBNaija’s Jackie Pens Down Heartfelt Note to Her Son Nathan as He clocks 10

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: thejackiebent

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ star, Jackie B is super proud of her first child, Nathan who just clocked 10 years. She shared her joy with the world with pictures and a sweet note on her Instagram page.

The reality star penned the note to Nathan, who she called her “entire world.”

“I named you Nathan because you’re truly God’s gift to me,” she wrote. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but I’m forever proud to be your yummy mummy. From the moment I birthed you, I knew my life would change completely. I wasn’t sure how, I had fear, doubts and concerns how having you at such a young age would limit me, but Nathan you came into my life at the perfect time.”

She went on to say describe how proud she is to be his mum.

You gave my life direction, made making decisions so much easier, so much more worth living. I always ask why I am so lucky to have you as my child. I’m so proud of the young man you are growing into. The most well mannered, wise, patient, inspirational, smartest kid ever. Everything you do and say amazes me. I’m thankful for the unwavering love and support you show me, your listening ears, your words of wisdom and advice, for having my back no matter what, for appreciating every little thing I do for you, for treating everyone around you with respect. Thankful for your hugs, your cuddles, your total understanding of me.

How you always have the right words. You’re no regular kid. Every year, your birthday is a huge milestone for me on my personal journey. You’re 10 now and it’s unbelievably amazing! I can’t wait for many more years. I pray for you my baby boy, that joy will never depart from your life because you give me so much joy.

I pray for good health, mentally and physically, a sound mind, more wisdom, success, courage and strength. Thank you for making me a proud mama for 10 years now. And cheers to many more proud years to come. Mummy’s gatchu!!!

And now, you have so many aunties and uncles that love you unconditionally, Naynation! I’m so thankful for the love you guys show my son. It’s unbelievable! God bless you all for us and may, for all the love you show him. I pray you get it all back in multiple folds. We love you guys. It’s that deep. Happy 10th Birthday my Naynay.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackieb BBNAIJA🐆 (@thejackiebent)

Related Topics:

Damilola Olatunji is a creative trailblazer and a savvy digital editorial leader who creates compelling content for over 1 million unique monthly readers. As a Senior Content Associate, she supervises BellaNaija's editorial strategy to ensure the needs of each audience are met. You can contact her directly via Instagram (@datshortgirlcalleddami) or on Twitter (@olatunji_dami).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: I Just Moved Back – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Catch the Attention of Everyone with RTW & Bespoke Outfits from Oshumare

Comet Nwosu: Are You Living or Surviving?

This Gist About Making Tech a Substitute for Internet Fraud

BN Hot Topic: The Conversation about Getting Consent From your Babies Before Changing Their Nappies 
css.php