BBNaija’s Jackie Pens Down Heartfelt Note to Her Son Nathan as He clocks 10

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ star, Jackie B is super proud of her first child, Nathan who just clocked 10 years. She shared her joy with the world with pictures and a sweet note on her Instagram page.

The reality star penned the note to Nathan, who she called her “entire world.”

“I named you Nathan because you’re truly God’s gift to me,” she wrote. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but I’m forever proud to be your yummy mummy. From the moment I birthed you, I knew my life would change completely. I wasn’t sure how, I had fear, doubts and concerns how having you at such a young age would limit me, but Nathan you came into my life at the perfect time.”

She went on to say describe how proud she is to be his mum.

You gave my life direction, made making decisions so much easier, so much more worth living. I always ask why I am so lucky to have you as my child. I’m so proud of the young man you are growing into. The most well mannered, wise, patient, inspirational, smartest kid ever. Everything you do and say amazes me. I’m thankful for the unwavering love and support you show me, your listening ears, your words of wisdom and advice, for having my back no matter what, for appreciating every little thing I do for you, for treating everyone around you with respect. Thankful for your hugs, your cuddles, your total understanding of me. How you always have the right words. You’re no regular kid. Every year, your birthday is a huge milestone for me on my personal journey. You’re 10 now and it’s unbelievably amazing! I can’t wait for many more years. I pray for you my baby boy, that joy will never depart from your life because you give me so much joy. I pray for good health, mentally and physically, a sound mind, more wisdom, success, courage and strength. Thank you for making me a proud mama for 10 years now. And cheers to many more proud years to come. Mummy’s gatchu!!! And now, you have so many aunties and uncles that love you unconditionally, Naynation! I’m so thankful for the love you guys show my son. It’s unbelievable! God bless you all for us and may, for all the love you show him. I pray you get it all back in multiple folds. We love you guys. It’s that deep. Happy 10th Birthday my Naynay.