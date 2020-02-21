Tiwa Savage’s Forthcoming Album is one to Watch Out For & even Vogue Agrees

Tiwa Savage is not just the Queen of Afrobeats, she is also getting recognised for it.

When it comes to pushing the boundaries of music in Nigeria, Tiwa Savage is among the few female singers doing as much.

Fresh off her signing with Motown/Universal records, Tiwa Savage is not resting her oars but has promised to keep blessing us with back to back musical goodness. She’s proven that her music is consistent and relevant while still giving us a lot to look forward to.

Tiwa Savage got the local and international recognition that she deserves with the release of her highly sucessful album, “49-99” and now Vogue has given her a huge recognition alongside other world class like Rihanna, Adele, Dua Lipa, BTS and so on. The feature reads: