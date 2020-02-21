Connect with us

Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage's Forthcoming Album is one to Watch Out For & even Vogue Agrees

Music Scoop

Lauren London has This to Say about Rumors of her Dating Diddy

Music Scoop

Brace Up Guys! Wizkid has Finally Completed his Album

Music

New Video: CDQ - Owo

Music

Iyanya makes a Comeback with New EP "For Your Love" | Listen

Music

New Music + Video: Crayon - Kpano

BN TV Music

The Dream Catchers Release their first Single "Future" | Watch

BN TV Music

Justin Bieber gets Yummy with James Corden on "Carpool Karaoke"

Music Scoop

E-Money Celebrated his Birthday in the Best Way - By Giving!

Events Music Scoop

Burna Boy was an AFRICAN GIANT at the BRIT Awards 2020

Music

Tiwa Savage’s Forthcoming Album is one to Watch Out For & even Vogue Agrees

BellaNaija.com

Published

55 mins ago

 on

Tiwa Savage is not just the Queen of Afrobeats, she is also getting recognised for it.

When it comes to pushing the boundaries of music in Nigeria, Tiwa Savage is among the few female singers doing as much.

Fresh off her signing with Motown/Universal records, Tiwa Savage is not resting her oars but has promised to keep blessing us with back to back musical goodness. She’s proven that her music is consistent and relevant while still giving us a lot to look forward to.

Tiwa Savage got the local and international recognition that she deserves with the release of her highly sucessful album, “49-99” and now Vogue has given her a huge recognition alongside other world class like Rihanna, Adele, Dua Lipa, BTS and so on. The feature reads:

Commonly referred to as the Queen of Afrobeats (Tiwa herself prefers “Number One African Bad Girl”), Lagos-based, London-raised Tiwa has hinted a new album is imminent. And we’re so ready for it. Signing with Motown/Universal last year, Savage’s rapaciously vibrant and powerfully political 49-99 single (an homage to Fela Kuti’s Shuffering and Shmiling) has already hit nearly 9 million views as she continues to grow her fan base, which includes Drake, Beyoncé… and Vogue! Other details about the record are scant, but there’s no doubting Savage’s new album will be ferocious.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

John Ogba Ifeakanwa: Young People Get Depressed… I Know I Was

So You Live With An Untidy Person? We’ve Got Some Coping Tips For You

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 10 things I have Learned Being 20

Ayo Otubanjo: Here are Ways to Treat Frontal Hair Loss

Biodun Da-Silva: Let Your Money Work For You! Here Are 5 Ways to Invest Your Income

Advertisement
css.php