We are as Excited as DJ Cuppy, Sho Madjozi & Teni for their Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award Nomination

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on


We are excited for sensational entertainer, DJ Cuppy who has been nominated for the 2020 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards, in the category of “Favourite African Social Media Star”.

The “Gelato” singer was nominated alongside Anne Kansiime (Uganda), Chané Grobler (South Africa) and Prev Reddy (South Africa).

Teni was also nominated in the Favourite African Star category alongside Patricia Kihoro (Kenya), Sho Madjozi (South Africa) and Shekinnah (South Africa).

The event is billed to take place in Inglewood, California on March 22 and will be hosted by Chance The Rapper.

DJ Cuppy also urged her fans to vote for her.

BellaNaija.com

