Hollywood Royalties Show up to the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

Davido is set to Make an Appearance in Toyin Abraham's "Alakada Reloaded"

#BBNaija's Lolu is Introducing us to his "Sweetpea"

#BNMovieFeature: WATCH Funke Akindele Bello, Funsho Adeolu, Tomike Alayande in ”Unmendable”

Everyone is Jumping on the #SocialChallenge | Here Are Our Faves

Brace Up, Guys! Mercy Eke is Making her Acting Debut

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter are Officially Divorced

Nigerian Feature Film "Eyimofe" is Set to Premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival

The BTS Shots From Kunle Afolayan’s Forthcoming Movie “Citation” is Proof that Something Awesome is Cooking

Oprah Winfrey Reveals Russell Simmons' "Attempt to Pressure" her into Quitting his alleged Sexual Assault Documentary

Hollywood Royalties Show up to the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Roc Nation‘s annual pre-Grammys brunch is fast becoming as glamorous, star-studded, and highly anticipated as the award show itself. The annual extravaganza is easily the hottest party and plays host to some of entertainment’s most notable names.

The king and queen themselves Jay-Z and Beyonce showed up to the soiree wearing his and hers suits, though in a twist, Bey wore boy blue and Jay pastel pink. Both of them will most likely be at the Grammys, as Beyoncé’s “Lion King” song “Spirit” is nominated for best pop solo performance, but it’s of course hard to know for certain.

 

Others who showed up and showed out for the fun-filled event included Rihanna, Sean “Diddy” CombsKelly Rowland, 21 Savage, Jhené Aiko & Big Sean, the Jonas brothers, Miguel, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Usher, Tinashe and so many others.

Check out photos from the event below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

