GRAMMYs: Our Prediction for the Night – A WIN for Burna Boy!

It’s the biggest night in music tonight, the Grammys airing live at 1 AM.

Before the live show, a category where our very own, Burna Boy, has been nominated, will be announced – the Best World Music Album – and we’re pretty confident Burna will be announced the winner.

Why?

For a couple of reasons, actually.

Everyone knows the Grammys are a voting award, members of the recording academy voting for who or what album they believe deserves the win, and Burna’s been walking the walk, putting his face out there, performing at a pre-grammy show, ensuring that he gets those votes.

Then there’s the obvious quality of the “African Giant” album. It was one whose songs was on everyone’s lips in 2019, continues to be on everyone’s lips in 2020. “African Giant” ended up on the year-end list of several publications in 2019, too, among the best albums of the year. Surely, he deserves it.

King Sunny Ade‘s been twice nominated. Femi Kuti‘s been nominated four times. Seun Kuti & the Egypt 80 were nominated in 2018. Let’s hope Burna Boy finally brings home the award.

What do you guys think?