#GrammyAwards: Burna Boy Gave a Thrilling Performance at the Pre-Grammy Party

Davido is set to Make an Appearance in Toyin Abraham's "Alakada Reloaded"

WATCH Patoranking Perform “Feelings” Live on ColorsxStudios

New Video: Skales feat. Harmonize & Falz — Oliver Twist (Remix)

Tiwa Savage Nailed her First Feature in Elle's "Song Association" | Check it Out

New Music: O' GY feat. Embrace — 1 Tin

Burna Boy drops Sparkling New Visuals for “Secret” feat. Jeremih & Serani

New Music: Davido - 2020 Letter To You

Buju wants a Collaboration with the “President of Nigeria” - Burna Boy | WATCH him on Accelerate TV’s “The Mix”

Reekado Banks teams up with Femi Leye for the Acoustic Version for “Rora” | WATCH

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Tomorrow, the biggest names in entertainment and music will gather in Los Angeles’ Staples Center for one of the most important night in music. This year’s Grammy award show will see new and old stars unite to celebrate their accomplishments in the music industry.

Also among the long list of names up for the Grammy is Burna Boy, who was nominated in the Best World Music Album category, earning the top spot for his 2019 project African Giant. And as the countdown to the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards scheduled for January 26 at Staples Center, Los Angeles hits a climax; there is excitement in the air for Burna Boy who is on the verge of making history as the first contemporary Nigerian artiste to win a Grammy.

Earlier this week, Burna Boy joined a slew of other celebs for the pre-2020 Grammys party and also gave a thrilling performance of his hit single “Killin Dem“. Other celebs spotted at the party included music stars like Billie Eilish, Lil Nas, Bebe Rexha, Wiz Khalifa, Kehlani, JoJo, Lizzo.

Watch a snippet of his performance below:

1 Comment

  marvis

    January 25, 2020 at 11:30 am

    we getting the award burna,make Africa proud

