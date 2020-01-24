Nollywood
Mike Ezuruonye is Fine & Healing after a Successful Ocular Surgery
Mike Ezuruonye is letting everyone know he is fine and healing after a successful ocular surgery.
The Nollywood actor took to Instagram to share a photo from the surgery while being grateful for the successful removal of the growth in his pupil as a result of many years of excess exposure to harsh movie production light.
He wrote:
Forgive being Reluctant but just had to share..Many don’t know what we go through in the course of our work (FILM MAKING)..Had a growth encroaching the pupil of both eyes cos of over exposure to HARSH movie Production LIGHTS over the Years…(Heard looking into your PHONE/COMPUTER for too long also puts one in Danger)..Advised to get Surgery done,I was Scared…After Surgery, for over 8 hrs ,i was without sight as my eyes were Demanded Tightly Closed,Tightly Shut by the Ophthalmologist Team of Doctors..Hmnnn..These Made me Appreciate more the GIFT of Sight GOD gave me…Goshhhh that I can never ever take for Granted..Scary experience…But GOD is always Faithful..Glad Surgery was SUCCESSFUL and i will be back real soon to my work and Passion…Thanks to my FANS and TRUE SUPPORTERS..(NOTE Pls :Dont adhere to any IMPOSTOR who would want to take advantage to defraud anyone of his or her money…Pls I am Fine and Healing) I love you all always❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️..God Bless 🙏🏼❤️