Connect with us

Nollywood Scoop

Mike Ezuruonye is Fine & Healing after a Successful Ocular Surgery

Nollywood Scoop Sweet Spot

Actress Lydia Lawrence-Nze is Introducing Us to Baby Mercedes in the Loveliest Way

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Brace Up, Guys! Mercy Eke is Making her Acting Debut

Movies & TV Nollywood

Nigerian Feature Film "Eyimofe" is Set to Premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival

Movies & TV Nollywood

The BTS Shots From Kunle Afolayan’s Forthcoming Movie “Citation” is Proof that Something Awesome is Cooking

Movies & TV Nollywood

Bisola Channels her Inner Queen Amina for her 34th Birthday 👸🏽

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Exciting Trailer for Emem Isong's "Special Jollof" starring Uche Jombo, Bukky Wright & Femi Adebayo

Movies & TV Nollywood

Mercy Aigbe is Offering her Support to Victims of Domestic Violence Everywhere

Nollywood Sweet Spot

Chizzy Alichi & Husband Chike are Having so Much Fun on their Honeymoon

Movies & TV Nollywood

#FirstPhotos: Our Faves Step Out for Legend of Inikpi Movie Premiere

Nollywood

Mike Ezuruonye is Fine & Healing after a Successful Ocular Surgery

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Mike Ezuruonye

Mike Ezuruonye is letting everyone know he is fine and healing after a successful ocular surgery.

The Nollywood actor took to Instagram to share a photo from the surgery while being grateful for the successful removal of the growth in his pupil as a result of many years of excess exposure to harsh movie production light.

He wrote:

Forgive being Reluctant but just had to share..Many don’t know what we go through in the course of our work (FILM MAKING)..Had a growth encroaching the pupil of both eyes cos of over exposure to HARSH movie Production LIGHTS over the Years…(Heard looking into your PHONE/COMPUTER for too long also puts one in Danger)..Advised to get Surgery done,I was Scared…After Surgery, for over 8 hrs ,i was without sight as my eyes were Demanded Tightly Closed,Tightly Shut by the Ophthalmologist Team of Doctors..Hmnnn..These Made me Appreciate more the GIFT of Sight GOD gave me…Goshhhh that I can never ever take for Granted..Scary experience…But GOD is always Faithful..Glad Surgery was SUCCESSFUL and i will be back real soon to my work and Passion…Thanks to my FANS and TRUE SUPPORTERS..(NOTE Pls :Dont adhere to any IMPOSTOR who would want to take advantage to defraud anyone of his or her money…Pls I am Fine and Healing) I love you all always❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️..God Bless 🙏🏼❤️

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Did You Just Lose Your Job?

Is There a Place For Honest Reviews for Business Growth in Nigeria?

Adefolake Adekola: Together, We Can Commit to Save Our Planet

Rita Chidinma: Managing Older Domestic Help

Obianuju Ndaguba: Start That Side Hustle in 2020

Advertisement
css.php