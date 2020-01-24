Connect with us

Music Scoop

Watch Asa Declare Herself a Marlian & Dance to "Tesumole" in this Interview with Cool FM

Music

New Music: Davido - 2020 Letter To You

BN TV Music

Buju wants a Collaboration with the “President of Nigeria” - Burna Boy | WATCH him on Accelerate TV’s “The Mix”

Music

Reekado Banks teams up with Femi Leye for the Acoustic Version for “Rora” | WATCH

Music

New Music: DJ Xclusive — Mad O

Music

Emilomo drops Debut Single "The Order of Things" | Listen on BN

Music Scoop

"If you got a good woman please let her know" - Diddy is Remembering Kim Porter

Music

Yemi Alade features Hollywood Star Djimon Hounson in Sexy Visual for "Remind You"

Music Style

Lizzo is Celebrating her Body & Inspiring Success In the Latest Issue of Rolling Stone Magazine

Music

New Music: OG - Why

Music

Watch Asa Declare Herself a Marlian & Dance to “Tesumole” in this Interview with Cool FM

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Asa has been in the music scene for quite a while now, and if there’s something unique about her, it is her style of music and evergreen songs which has helped her reserve a place at the top.

The 37-year-old opened up on various aspects of her personal and professional life in a recent interview with Cool FM’s Kaylah and N6.

In the interview, Asa spoke on how she started out as a rapper, her ideal collaborations in Nigeria’s music industry, her new album “Lucid” and her plans for the year.

Asa also gave us a peep into how fun and playful she can be.

One of the highlights of her interview was when she declared her love for Naira Marley and even called herself a Marlian. Asa also showed off some dance moves while dancing to Naira Marley’s “Tesumole“.

The singer also shared how her account was once emptied by yahoo boys.

Watch her full interview below:

Photo Credit: @coolfmlagos

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Did You Just Lose Your Job?

Is There a Place For Honest Reviews for Business Growth in Nigeria?

Adefolake Adekola: Together, We Can Commit to Save Our Planet

Rita Chidinma: Managing Older Domestic Help

Obianuju Ndaguba: Start That Side Hustle in 2020

Advertisement
css.php