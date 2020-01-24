Usain Bolt & Kasi Benneth are Having a Baby!

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

There is a little king or queen on the way for Usain Bolt and Kasi Benneth.

The Olympic gold medal winner and his longtime girlfriend revealed the news on their Instagram by sharing cute photos from the pregnancy shoot.

In the photos, the Jamaican model poses on a beach and a boat wearing a flowing red dress and holding a large bouquet of multicoloured balloons.

Usain Bolt captioned the photo:

I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE.

Photo Credit: @kasi.b

