Feeling Knocked Down? Kwate’s “Usain Bolt” Is the Comeback Song You Need

Kwate is back with a track that hits hard and lifts you higher. ‘Usain Bolt’ is all about pushing through, staying strong, and keeping your faith no matter what.”

Fast-paced and full of energy, “Usain Bolt” carries a message for anyone who’s ever had to pick themselves up and keep going. It’s a song about endurance and turning tough moments into fuel for something greater.

“This song is for everyone who’s faced a challenge and found the strength to keep pushing,” Kwate says. “It’s about turning every obstacle into an opportunity to run faster, stronger, and with more conviction than ever before. It’s about celebrating the moment you realise your setbacks are just setting you up for your greatest comeback.”

Whether you need a lift or a reminder of your own strength, press play and run your race.