Kwate Honours Legacy & Collaboration on New Song “Alabevbo II”

Kwate is back with new music, and his latest release, “Alabevbo II,” is one that leans into culture, collaboration and continuity.

The track brings together Kwate, Goya Menor, and the late Osayomore Joseph, whose voice remains a lasting presence in Nigerian music. On “Alabevbo II,” these three come together across generations, drawing from traditional influences while shaping a sound that feels current and intentional.

As a follow-up to the original “Alabevbo,” the new version expands on familiar ideas, giving them more room to grow through fresh verses and perspectives. Kwate leads the song with ease, creating space for each contributor while keeping the record focused and cohesive.

“Alabevbo II” adds another layer to Kwate’s growing catalogue and offers listeners a chance to hear how his sound continues to take shape. Press play and let us know what you think.

Listen below