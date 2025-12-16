Watch Tems and Dave in the Official Music Video for “Mine”

If “Mine” has been living rent-free in your head, Tems’ new video gives the song a fresh setting without trying too hard. It opens on a football pitch, with players fully locked into their game behind her — sprinting, tackling, running drills — while Tems stays in the foreground, unbothered and steady.

That contrast is where the video finds its rhythm. “Mine” is rooted in certainty: choosing someone, standing by that choice, and not needing to overexplain it. As the footballers move constantly behind her, Tems remains grounded, delivering the song’s message with calm assurance rather than urgency.

Dave’s appearance slots in smoothly, adding presence without shifting the focus. He matches the video’s easy pace, letting the song lead rather than competing with it. Nothing feels crowded or overstated, and that restraint works in its favour. By the time the video ends, it’s clear why this setting fits: when you know what you want, you move with confidence, even while the world keeps spinning around you.

Watch below