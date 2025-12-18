Davido to Headline AFCON 2025 Kick-Off Concert in Rabat

Africa is ready to party before the first whistle of AFCON 2025, and who better to lead the festivities than Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido? The singer has been confirmed as one of the headline acts for the official kick-off concert on Saturday, 20 December, at the OLM Souissi Fan Zone in Rabat, Morocco. Joining him are global and African stars, including French Montana, Morocco’s own Douaa Lahyaoui, rising talent Says’z, and Franco-Moroccan sensation Lartiste.

The concert promises to turn the build-up to the continent’s biggest football tournament into a celebration of music, culture, and football. CAF, TotalEnergies, and the Kingdom of Morocco describe it as one of the most ambitious entertainment programmes ever staged alongside AFCON. Fans holding Fan IDs or match tickets can enjoy the event for free from 18:00 to midnight local time, soaking up the sounds of Afrobeats, pop, urban, and traditional influences.

Davido’s presence underscores his role as a leading figure in Afrobeats on the world stage. From acclaimed albums like A Good Time, A Better Time, and Timeless to appearances at major sporting events including the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar and the 2017 AFCON opening ceremony, the singer has long been a go-to performer for big celebrations. His performances combine high-octane showmanship with a continental pride that perfectly aligns with AFCON’s spirit.

French Montana’s return to his home country adds a symbolic touch, while Morocco’s Douaa Lahyaoui, Says’z, and Lartiste bring local flavour and emerging talent to the mix. Together, the lineup captures the vision of AFCON 2025: a festival of African unity, creativity, and culture, setting the tone for the tournament and giving fans a taste of what’s to come on and off the pitch.