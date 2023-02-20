Music
Davido, Wizkid, Asake, Goya Menor Nominated for South African Amapiano Awards
South Africa’s genre of House music, “Amapiano” took the world by storm during the pandemic and has since then steadily continued to make headway globally. The thrilling sound has since made its way to Nigerian airwaves and has been a mainstay on party floors and the playlists of disc jockeys. Nigerian artists have since made hit songs with the distinct sound and infusion of Afrobeats.
This year’s edition of the South African Amapiano awards is recognizing international artists who have made contributions to the genre such as Wizkid, Asake, Davido and Goya Menor.
DJ Qness, CEO of the South African Amapiano Awards says: “The South African Amapiano Awards are one of South Africa’s most anticipated music awards which look to celebrate the hottest Amapiano artists. As part of our mission “Amapiano to the world”, we will continue to push the frontiers, while showcasing the impact African music and culture is making across the world.”
See the complete list of Amapiano Awards 2023 nominees below:
Best Amapiano Street Dancer
Chad Jones & Family
Soweto’s Finest
Hope Ramafalo & Hlogi Mash (House Of H&H) Kananelo & Tlhogi
Thee Buhle
Best Amapiano Online DJ / Performance Platform
Balcony Mix – Major League DJz
Black Music – Mr Jazziq
Groove Cartel – Groove Cartel
Mordecai – DJ Mordecai
Pianocast – Stanky DeeJay
Best Amapiano Artist Manager
Coby for DBN Gogo
Dada Archie for Amaroto
Kreative Korner for Uncle Waffles
Thuli for Blaqboy Music & Piano Hub
Tshiamo for Musa Keys
Best Amapiano Festive Hit
“Ba Straata” by DJ Maphorisa & Visca feat. Stompiiey, ShaunMusiq, Ftears, Madumane & 2woshort 3
“Tobetsa” by Myztro, ShaunMusiq & Ftears
“Zotata” by Pcee, Justin99 & EeQue ft. Mr Jazziq
“Nkantini” by Mac G & Sir Trill feat. Bailey & EmjayKeyz
“Stimela” by 2 Point 1 ft. Ntate Stunna & Nthabi Sings
Best Amapiano Breakthrough Act
Q-Mark & Tipzee
Myztro
Ch’cco
Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba Khanyisa Jaceni
Best Amapiano Dance Act
Bontle Smith
Kamo Mphela
Lady Du
Pabi Cooper
Robot Boii
Friends Of Amapiano
Ami Faku
Asake
Beast
Cassper Nyovest
Davido
Dladla Mshunqisi
Mac Gee
Msaki
Vetkuk & Mahoota
WizKid
Best Amapiano Private School Act
Gaba Cannal
DJ Jaivaine
Kelvin Momo
Mdu AKA TRP
DJ Stokie
Best Amapiano Music Video
“Tanzania” by Uncle Waffles & Tony Duardo feat. Sino Msolo & BoiBizza
“Big Flexa” by Costa Tich feat. C’Buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T
“Izolo” by DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU, Tyler ICU, Visca
“Selema” Musa Keys & Loui
“Umlando” by Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba feat. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna & Slade
Best Amapiano Styled Artist
Focalistic
Kamo Mphela
Major League DJz
Musa Keys
Uncle Waffles
Best Amapiano Collaboration
“Asibe Happy” by Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku Iy’ntsimbi Zase Envy’ by Amaroto ft. Busta 929, Beast, & Dladla Mshunqisi “Khusela” by Kabza De Small ft. Msaki
“Ngixolele” by Busta 929 ft. Boohle
“Siyathandana” by Cassper Nyovest ft. Boohle & Abidoza
Best Amapiano Album / EP
“Agape” by Gaba Cannal
“Ivy League” by Kelvin Momo
“King Of Amapiano 2” by Kabza De Small “Notumato” by Young Stunna
“Authi ‘eSharp” Mas Musiq
Most Viral Amapiano Song Of the Year
“Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba)” by Goya Menor & Nektunez
“Hamba Wena” by Deep London & Boohle
“Nkao Tempela” by Ch’cco and Mellow & Sleazy
“Salary Salary” by Robot Boii, Mellow & Sleazy & Soul Revolver feat. Shaun MusiQ & Teearse “Umlando” by Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba feat. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna & Slade
Best Amapiano Newcomer
Felo Le Tee
Pabi Cooper
Toss
Uncle Waffles
Young Stunna
Best Amapiano-Produced Song
“66” by Felo Le Tee & Myztro
“Ivy league” by Kelvin Momo ft. Ch’cco, Yumbs, TaSkipper & Tlholo
“Izolo” by DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU feat. Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga & Visca 4 “Healer Nhliziyo” by Gaba Cannal & George Lesley ft. Russell Zuma
“Khusela” by Kabza De Small ft. Msaki
Best Amapiano On Stage Perfomance
Daliwonga
Focalistic
Kamo Mphela
Musa Keys
Toss
Best South African Amapiano International Act
Focalistic
Major League DJz
Scorpion Kings
Uncle Waffles
Vigro Deep
Best Amapiano Lyricist
Amaroto
Focalistic
Madumane
Toss
Young Stunna
Best Amapiano Music Producer
Busta 929
Kabza Da Small
Kelvin Momo
Mellow & Sleazy
Soa Mattrix
Best Amapiano Vocalist
Boohle
Daliwonga
MaWhoo
Murumba Pitch
Nkosazana Daughter
Best Amapiano Female Club DJ
DJ DBN Gogo
K Mat
TxC
Uncle Waffles
Sandy the DJ
Best Amapiano Duo / Group
Amaroto
Major League DJz
Mellow & Sleazy
Murumba Pitch Scorpion Kings
Best Amapiano Male Club DJ
Kaygee The Vibe
Lebza The Villian
Njelic
Rea Da Soul
Shaun 101
Best Amapiano Female Artist
DBN Gogo
MaWhoo
Nkosazana Daughter
Pabi Cooper
Uncle Waffles
Best Amapiano Male Artist
Focalistic
Scorpion Kings
Kelvin Momo
Musa Keys
Young Stunna
Amapiano Artist Of The Year
Felo Le Tee
Focalistic
Kabza Da Small
Kelvin Momo
DJ Maphorisa
Musa Keys
Pabi Cooper
Toss
Uncle Waffles
Young Stunna
Amapiano Song Of The Year
“Abalele” Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku
“Abo Mvelo” by Daliwonga ft. Mellow & Sleazy & MJ
“Adiwele” by Young Stunna ft. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa “Asibe Happy” Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku “Dipatje Tsa Felo” by Felo Le Tee & Myztro feat. Daliwonga “Nkao Tempela” by Ch’coo & Mellow & Sleazy
“Izolo” by DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU feat. Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga & Visca “Khusela” by Kabza De Small ft. Msaki
“Mina Nawe” by Soa Mattrix & Mashudu feat.Happy Jazzman & Emotionz DJ “Ngixolele ” by Busta 929 ft. Boohle
“Paris” by Q-Mark & TpZee ft. Afriikan Papi
“Sengzwile” by Mas Musiq ft. Aymos & Young Stunna
“Siyathandana” by Cassper Nyovest ft. Boohle & Abidoza
“Umlando” by Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba
“Iy’ntsimbi Zase Envy” by Amaroto ft. Busta 929, Beast, & Dladla Mshunqisi