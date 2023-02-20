Connect with us

Music Scoop

Davido, Wizkid, Asake, Goya Menor Nominated for South African Amapiano Awards

Music Scoop

2023 #NBAAllStar Game Halftime Performance: Watch Burna Boy, Tems & Rema Take the Stage!

Music

Temi Otedola & Korty EO star in Music Video for Ayra Starr’s “Sability”

Music

Kolaboy shares Culturally Rich Single “Kolapiano”

Music

New Video: Zinoleesky - Yan Yan Yan

Music

New Music: Niniola - Memories

Music

Patoranking takes us to Rumuokoro in New Single “Abobi” | Listen

Music

Rema returns With Two New Singles “Holiday” & “Reason You”

Music

BNXN fka Buju links up with Seyi Vibez & Kizz Daniel for New Single “Gwagwalada”

Music

New Video: Pheelz - Stand By You

Music

Davido, Wizkid, Asake, Goya Menor Nominated for South African Amapiano Awards

Published

2 hours ago

 on


South Africa’s genre of House music, “Amapiano” took the world by storm during the pandemic and has since then steadily continued to make headway globally. The thrilling sound has since made its way to Nigerian airwaves and has been a mainstay on party floors and the playlists of disc jockeys. Nigerian artists have since made hit songs with the distinct sound and infusion of Afrobeats.

This year’s edition of the South African Amapiano awards is recognizing international artists who have made contributions to the genre such as Wizkid, Asake, Davido and Goya Menor.

DJ Qness, CEO of the South African Amapiano Awards says: “The South African Amapiano Awards are one of South Africa’s most anticipated music awards which look to celebrate the hottest Amapiano artists. As part of our mission “Amapiano to the world”, we will continue to push the frontiers, while showcasing the impact African music and culture is making across the world.”

See the complete list of Amapiano Awards 2023 nominees below:

Best Amapiano Street Dancer

Chad Jones & Family
Soweto’s Finest
Hope Ramafalo & Hlogi Mash (House Of H&H) Kananelo & Tlhogi
Thee Buhle

Best Amapiano Online DJ / Performance Platform

Balcony Mix – Major League DJz
Black Music – Mr Jazziq
Groove Cartel – Groove Cartel
Mordecai – DJ Mordecai
Pianocast – Stanky DeeJay

Best Amapiano Artist Manager

Coby for DBN Gogo
Dada Archie for Amaroto
Kreative Korner for Uncle Waffles
Thuli for Blaqboy Music & Piano Hub
Tshiamo for Musa Keys

Best Amapiano Festive Hit

“Ba Straata” by DJ Maphorisa & Visca feat. Stompiiey, ShaunMusiq, Ftears, Madumane & 2woshort 3
“Tobetsa” by Myztro, ShaunMusiq & Ftears
“Zotata” by Pcee, Justin99 & EeQue ft. Mr Jazziq
“Nkantini” by Mac G & Sir Trill feat. Bailey & EmjayKeyz
“Stimela” by 2 Point 1 ft. Ntate Stunna & Nthabi Sings

Best Amapiano Breakthrough Act

Q-Mark & Tipzee
Myztro
Ch’cco
Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba Khanyisa Jaceni

Best Amapiano Dance Act

Bontle Smith
Kamo Mphela
Lady Du
Pabi Cooper
Robot Boii

Friends Of Amapiano

Ami Faku
Asake
Beast
Cassper Nyovest
Davido
Dladla Mshunqisi
Mac Gee
Msaki
Vetkuk & Mahoota
WizKid

Best Amapiano Private School Act

Gaba Cannal
DJ Jaivaine
Kelvin Momo
Mdu AKA TRP
DJ Stokie

Best Amapiano Music Video

“Tanzania” by Uncle Waffles & Tony Duardo feat. Sino Msolo & BoiBizza
“Big Flexa” by Costa Tich feat. C’Buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T
“Izolo” by DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU, Tyler ICU, Visca
“Selema” Musa Keys & Loui
“Umlando” by Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba feat. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna & Slade

Best Amapiano Styled Artist

Focalistic
Kamo Mphela
Major League DJz
Musa Keys
Uncle Waffles

Best Amapiano Collaboration

“Asibe Happy” by Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku Iy’ntsimbi Zase Envy’ by Amaroto ft. Busta 929, Beast, & Dladla Mshunqisi “Khusela” by Kabza De Small ft. Msaki
“Ngixolele” by Busta 929 ft. Boohle
“Siyathandana” by Cassper Nyovest ft. Boohle & Abidoza

Best Amapiano Album / EP

“Agape” by Gaba Cannal
“Ivy League” by Kelvin Momo
“King Of Amapiano 2” by Kabza De Small “Notumato” by Young Stunna
“Authi ‘eSharp” Mas Musiq

Most Viral Amapiano Song Of the Year

“Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba)” by Goya Menor & Nektunez
“Hamba Wena” by Deep London & Boohle
“Nkao Tempela” by Ch’cco and Mellow & Sleazy
“Salary Salary” by Robot Boii, Mellow & Sleazy & Soul Revolver feat. Shaun MusiQ & Teearse “Umlando” by Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba feat. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna & Slade

Best Amapiano Newcomer

Felo Le Tee
Pabi Cooper
Toss
Uncle Waffles
Young Stunna

Best Amapiano-Produced Song

“66” by Felo Le Tee & Myztro
“Ivy league” by Kelvin Momo ft. Ch’cco, Yumbs, TaSkipper & Tlholo
“Izolo” by DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU feat. Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga & Visca 4 “Healer Nhliziyo” by Gaba Cannal & George Lesley ft. Russell Zuma
“Khusela” by Kabza De Small ft. Msaki

Best Amapiano On Stage Perfomance

Daliwonga
Focalistic
Kamo Mphela
Musa Keys
Toss

Best South African Amapiano International Act

Focalistic
Major League DJz
Scorpion Kings
Uncle Waffles
Vigro Deep

Best Amapiano Lyricist

Amaroto
Focalistic
Madumane
Toss
Young Stunna

Best Amapiano Music Producer

Busta 929
Kabza Da Small
Kelvin Momo
Mellow & Sleazy
Soa Mattrix

Best Amapiano Vocalist

Boohle
Daliwonga
MaWhoo
Murumba Pitch
Nkosazana Daughter

Best Amapiano Female Club DJ

DJ DBN Gogo
K Mat
TxC
Uncle Waffles
Sandy the DJ

Best Amapiano Duo / Group

Amaroto
Major League DJz
Mellow & Sleazy
Murumba Pitch Scorpion Kings

Best Amapiano Male Club DJ

Kaygee The Vibe
Lebza The Villian
Njelic
Rea Da Soul
Shaun 101

Best Amapiano Female Artist

DBN Gogo
MaWhoo
Nkosazana Daughter
Pabi Cooper
Uncle Waffles

Best Amapiano Male Artist

Focalistic
Scorpion Kings
Kelvin Momo
Musa Keys
Young Stunna

Amapiano Artist Of The Year

Felo Le Tee
Focalistic
Kabza Da Small
Kelvin Momo
DJ Maphorisa
Musa Keys
Pabi Cooper
Toss
Uncle Waffles
Young Stunna

Amapiano Song Of The Year

“Abalele” Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku
“Abo Mvelo” by Daliwonga ft. Mellow & Sleazy & MJ
“Adiwele” by Young Stunna ft. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa “Asibe Happy” Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku “Dipatje Tsa Felo” by Felo Le Tee & Myztro feat. Daliwonga “Nkao Tempela” by Ch’coo & Mellow & Sleazy
“Izolo” by DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU feat. Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga & Visca “Khusela” by Kabza De Small ft. Msaki
“Mina Nawe” by Soa Mattrix & Mashudu feat.Happy Jazzman & Emotionz DJ “Ngixolele ” by Busta 929 ft. Boohle
“Paris” by Q-Mark & TpZee ft. Afriikan Papi
“Sengzwile” by Mas Musiq ft. Aymos & Young Stunna
“Siyathandana” by Cassper Nyovest ft. Boohle & Abidoza
“Umlando” by Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba
“Iy’ntsimbi Zase Envy” by Amaroto ft. Busta 929, Beast, & Dladla Mshunqisi

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Udochi Mbalewe: My Experience As a Youth Corp Electoral Officer is A Testament That Our Votes Count

BN Book Review: Stripped by Solape Akinpelu | Review by The BookLady NG

Ayishat Olanrewaju: How to Show Up Authentically When Building your Brand

#BNCelebratingLove: Gloria’s Love Journey Took Her Beyond Her Fears

Paula Pwul: How to Build The Side Hustle Culture
css.php