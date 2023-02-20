2023 #NBAAllStar Game Halftime Performance: Watch Burna Boy, Tems & Rema Take the Stage!

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game took place at Vivint Arena (home of Jazz) on February 19, 2023, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the first All-Star held in Salt Lake City.

During the game’s Halftime performance, Afrobeats stars Burna Boy, Tems and Rema took on the stage and delivered stellar performances that left everyone cheering.

To represent the culture, these heavyweight music stars brought their A-games as Burna Boy performed “Ye,” “It’s Plenty,” “Anybody,” and “Last Last,”. Tems serenaded the audience with her hits “Crazy Tings,” “Free Mind,” “Essence,” and “Higher,” which was sampled on Future‘s “Wait For You,”. Finally, Rema delivered “Calm Down,” and his latest single “Holiday“.

If you missed the show, you can catch the performances right here, right now! Watch:

Burna Boy

Tems

Rema

