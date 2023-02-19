Marvin & Yaya are out of the #BBTitans House

Tensions were high in the Big Brother house today; a total of twelve housemates were up for eviction, and everybody was aware that at least two would be leaving. Luckily for them, it turned out to be exactly that.

As it happens, the pair known as Maya—Marvin and Yaya—did not receive enough of your votes to continue in Big Brother Titans. Unfortunately for them, it was their name that Ebuka announced as the fourth evicted pair of the season, and the two made their way to the live stage.

Here’s how the live eviction show went:

Yaya: "I'll miss Marvin a lot. You are my best-case scenario in the house."#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 19, 2023

Marvin on his relationship with Yaya. "We had a connection. We got attracted to each other. She's so easy to talk to. She's God-sent."#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 19, 2023

Did they come in with a strategy? Marvin: I came in with no strategy. I came in being myself. #BBTitans #BNxBBTitans — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 19, 2023

What's Yaya's favourite moment in the house? What will she miss the most? Yaya: This guy (turns to look at Marvin) Awwwn, this love 😍#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 19, 2023

Marvin on his beef with Kanaga Marvin: Kanaga and I had formed a connection. It was not about him putting me up, it was how early it was. For him to put me up that early? #BBTitans #BNxBBTitans — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 19, 2023