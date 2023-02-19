Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Marvin & Yaya are out of the #BBTitans House

Movies & TV News Promotions

Get Ready for Drama with Accelerate Plus: Season 1 of 'Big Books of Lies' Now Streaming!

Movies & TV

First look at Netflix’s "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tiwa Savage, Mike Afolarin & Jemima Osunde to Star in the Feature Film "Water and Garri"

Movies & TV

Stella Damasus & Tonye Garrick Star in New Film “Unexpected Love” | Watch Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch "Be My Valentine" Starring Lilian Afegbai, Kachi Nnochiri, Tope Olowoniyan on BN

Living Movies & TV

WATCH: Meagan Good on Self Love

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Uzoamaka Aniunoh makes Directorial Debut with Short Film "Love Language" | Read Our Exclusive Interview

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Emeka Nwokocha, Executive Producer Of Ije Awélé, Holds Private Screening With Cast

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBTitans: Thabang and Nana save Juvone & replace with Juivola

Movies & TV

Marvin & Yaya are out of the #BBTitans House

Published

23 seconds ago

 on

Tensions were high in the Big Brother house today; a total of twelve housemates were up for eviction, and everybody was aware that at least two would be leaving. Luckily for them, it turned out to be exactly that.

As it happens, the pair known as Maya—Marvin and Yaya—did not receive enough of your votes to continue in Big Brother Titans. Unfortunately for them, it was their name that Ebuka announced as the fourth evicted pair of the season, and the two made their way to the live stage.

Here’s how the live eviction show went:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php